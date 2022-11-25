Which food items are included in Target’s Thanksgiving Bundle 2022? Details explored

One of the country's largest retail stores, Target wants you to rejoice this holiday season with an exclusive Black Friday deal. In a bid to make the holiday meal a bit budget-friendly for its customers, the retail store chain will be selling Thanksgiving Bundle starting November 20.

Priced at $25, the bundle comes with pre-prepped items for a complete Thanksgiving meal, though it does not feature any desserts or veggies. Customers hoping to make it a proper Thanksgiving meal can always add green beans to the cart for $2.99, and Maple Bourbon Mini Sweet Potatoes for $3.99. Other desserts at the retail store include frozen fruit pies, available starting from $5.

Customers can get the bundle from their nearest target or order it online for delivery. However, some of the items in the bundle might not be available for delivery, as they are exclusive to in-store purchases.

What is the $25 Thanksgiving Bundle from Target offering?

Nationwide inflation has resulted in great price hikes on most of the products, making proper holiday meal costs much higher than in previous years. From turkey prices on an ever-high to a shortage in supplies, many retail stores have tried to help their customers by providing budget-friendly options.

With an exclusive, limited-time Thanksgiving Bundle, Targét is trying to make the holiday warmer for all American citizens. Priced at $25, the bundle contains a number of ready-to-serve items like turkey breasts, gravy, dinner rolls, and much more to complete your holiday platter.

Here's a list of the items that you will get in the Thanksgiving Bundle:

Good & Gather Premium Turkey Breast for $9.90 (at $0.99/lb for a 10-lb. turkey breast)

Stove Top Stuffing Mix for Turkey for $2.49

Heinz Home Style Roasted Turkey Gravy for $1.99

Good & Gather Russet Potatoes for $2.99

Good & Gather Frozen Whole Kernel Yellow Corn for $0.89

Market Pantry Jellied Cranberry Sauce for $1.49

Favorite Day Wheat Dinner Rolls for $3.99

Customers can get the Thanksgiving Holiday Bundle from their nearest Target store starting November 20. If the store is out of Turkey Breast, you can get a small turkey with the bundle, though that may cost you a bit more than the bundle's price of $25.

Founded on June 24, 1902, the Targét Corporation is an American chain of big box department stores, doing business in the country as Target. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the chain is the seventh largest retailer in the United States with around 1,931 stores throughout the country.

The department store chain specializes in a wide variety of everyday usage, specialty items, groceries, and much more. Ranked at number 37 on the Fortune 500 list (2020) of the largest U.S. corporations by total revenue, the chain caters to the retail shopping needs of Americans all over the country.

