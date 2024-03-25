Which movie did Rebel Wilson and Sacha Baron Cohen act in together? Actress blasts actor in latest memoir revelation

Rebel Wilson's forthcoming memoir, Rebel Rising, slated for an early April release, has already sparked significant interest. A few days ago, Wilson shared an Instagram story claiming that she wrote about an "a*shole" in her book and stated that the person she wrote about was threatening her and hiring lawyers and a crisis PR manager to stop the press from coming out about her book.

Rebel Wilson revealed in an Instagram story on Sunday, March 24, that the person she was talking about was English comedian, actor, and writer Sacha Baron Cohen. Wilson and Cohen worked together in 2016's The Brothers Grimsby.

Rebel Wilson alleges Sacha Baron Cohen is trying to combat the release of her memoir

Rebel Wilson's Rebel Rising is expected to hit shelves on April 2. The Australian actress has been teasing the contents of her memoir on social media, causing quite a stir around the upcoming book. On March 15, Rebel released a promotional snippet on why she had a 'no a*shole policy' when it came to the people she works with. She recalled:

"When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, yeah, ‘I have a no a*shole policy, [it] means like, yeah, I don’t work with a*sholes.’ I was like, ‘Oh yeah. I mean, that sounds sensible or logical."

She added:

"But then it really sunk in [what they, were meaning by that, older people in the industry,] because I worked with a massive a*shole and yeah, now I definitely have a no assholes policy."

Wilson revealed that she wrote about the individual in chapter 23 of her memoir and even name-dropped him. A few days later, Wilson released an Instagram story claiming that the individual in question was threatening her and hiring lawyers and crisis PR managers. She wrote:

"He is trying to stop press coming out about my book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth."

In another story released last Sunday, Wilson finally name-dropped the individual. She revealed:

"I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers. The "a*shole" that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."

Wilson's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@rebelwilson)

Sacha Baron Cohen and Rebel Wilson worked together in the 2016 comedy movie Grimsby, known as The Brothers Grimsby in Canada and the United States. In the movie, Wilson played Dawn, the girlfriend of Baron Cohen's protagonist, Kyle Alan "Nobby" Butcher.

Wilson had previously talked about her uncomfortable experience working with Baron Cohen in a 2014 appearance on the Australian Kiis FM radio show, The Kyle and Jackie O Show. She said:

"Every single day he’s like, ‘Rebel, can you just go naked in this scene?’ And I’m like, ‘No!’ Sacha and I have the same agent in America and I’m like, ‘Sacha, I’m going to call our agent Sharon and tell her how much you are harassing me."

Rebel Wilson finally won the argument despite Baron Cohen's many alleged persuasions and decided to use a body double for the scene. However, the last scene was changed, as now Baron Cohen allegedly wanted Rebel to stick a finger up his posterior. Even if it wasn't in the script, Sacha thought it would be funny, but Rebel arrived at a compromise that she would just slap him on his back.

Sacha Baron Cohen was last seen voicing Uncle Ugo in the 2021 Disney animated film Luca, Additionally, he is set to make an appearance in the upcoming Disney+ Marvel miniseries, Ironheart. As of now, the actor has not issued any response to Rebel Wilson's allegations.