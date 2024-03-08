Is there going to be a Coco 2 releasing in 2024? Viral poster debunked

Coco, released in 2017, turned out to be one of the most critically revered animated films ever made, apart from raking in over $800 million. The movie's massive fan base was riled up by a recent rumor that hit the internet about a sequel coming out in October 2024. The rumor started because of what looked like a brand-new movie poster and new trailers.

However, the rumors are false, and the poster is satire. The poster for a sequel titled Coco 2: Un Dia De Los Locos was made by the Facebook handle YODA BBY ABY, a handle well-known for satirical content. The trailers in question were made with scenes from the original movie and posted by DACUIN, a YouTube channel that posts concept trailers.

'Coco 2' is not set for an October 2024 release

On Thursday, March 7, a Facebook user named YODA BBY ABY put out a post claiming that a sequel to the blockbuster animated film Coco is all set for an October 2024 release. According to the user, the film is titled Coco 2: Un Dia De Los Locos, which translates to One Crazy Day in English.

According to the user, the protagonist of the movie, Miguel, and his family are set to face a "bewildering phenomenon" in the upcoming film. The user also wrote that the sequel promised to capture the magic of the first movie and is packed with "heartwarming moments" and "vibrant animation." YODA BBY ABY wrote:

"When the afterlife spills into the living world, Miguel, Hector, and their beloved ancestors must embark on a thrilling journey to restore balance."

However, this is completely false, as no such film is set for an October release. Despite the success of Coco, neither Disney nor Pixar have announced the release date of a sequel. The corporations haven't even announced if they have any plans for a potential sequel. In 2023, a Broadway musical based on the film was announced by Disney, but that was about it.

YODA BBY ABY is a Facebook handle that posts purely satire, so nothing the user posts is true. Quite humorously, some of the user's other posts include a Rosemary's Baby reboot starring Anya Taylor Joy, a Freddie Kreuger series directed by Rob Zombie called Fred, and an American Psycho series starring Tye Sheridan, among other things. The Facebook intro to the account simply states:

"I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news."

The Facebook cover page of YODA BBY ABY is all you need to see to understand that this is a social media handle that creates satirical content.

However, even before YODA BBY ABY's post, rumors of a Coco sequel began to circulate due to alleged trailers of the sequel being posted by a YouTube channel named DACUIN. However, the trailers released by the channel are pure unofficial concept trailers.

A translated description of DACUIN's videos read:

"On THIS CHANNEL We generate Trailers, teasers, mashups, they are re-edited trailers where several pieces are compiled and joined together, these are completely edited to GENERATE A NEW ADVANCE, TRAILER OR TEASER."

It further stated:

"The mashups are created about film series that have not yet been released or are going to be released, in any case these are trailer concepts, an idea of what the official trailers would be."

In total, DAICUN has made a whopping 14 different concept trailers for a potential Coco sequel. The latest one appeared on the channel a week ago. Apart from that, the channel also contains concept trailers for Frozen 3, Zootopia 2, and Toy Story 5, among other unreleased films.