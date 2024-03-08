Fact Check: Is a new Look Who's Talking movie releasing in 2024? John Travolta poster debunked

Claims of a sequel to the movie Look Who's Talking being released have spread like wildfire on Facebook. This comes after a poster for the film made its rounds online. Despite the rumors circulating rapidly, they are far from the truth. Another rendition of the classic 1898 film is not being released.

Facebook account Yoda Bby Aby was the first to claim that a sequel to Look Who’s Talking, titled Look Who’s Talking Again, was being released in December 2024. The second part of the film would reportedly star John Travolta, Taron Egerton, and Elizabeth Olsen. The caption of the post read:

“Follow Mikey and Julie, now grown up, as they navigate the joys and challenges of impending parenthood, with their dad James by their side. With twins on the way for both siblings, this comedy promises laughs, love, and plenty of surprises.”

It was also revealed that Brie Larson, Margot Robbie, David Schwimmer and Timothee Chalamet would be voice acting as well.

The Facebook post also included a poster that included Travolta, Egerton, and Olsen, with the name of the movie mentioned as well. The poster with a plain light blue background also read, “December 2024.”

At the time of writing this article, the social media post had amassed over 5000 comments and over 8000 shares.

Despite the Facebook post appearing to be real, it is not.

A Look Who's Talking Again movie is not being released

The Facebook page that released the Look Who's Talking movie poster has released numerous online flyers for films that do not exist and are not being released. Yoda Bby Aby also revealed in the introduction section of their account that whatever they have claimed on their account is not true. The introduction read:

“I’m just here to eat frogs, lift rocks, and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news.”

Furthermore, none of the actors mentioned above have released an official statement regarding Look Who’s Talking Again. It is highly likely that they would have spoken about the sequel to promote the film, if it existed.

Hence, it is safe to say that a sequel to Look Who's Talking is not being made.

Although a sequel to the movie is not being made, the film’s late lead actress, Kirstie Alley, stated in 2020 that she would love to star in a second part of the movie. She said in an interview with Movie Web:

“John and I, we both really want to do it because we think it’s funny that we’re the grandparents. We heard a rumor they were doing it, but I don’t know if it’s with us or without us.”

The Yoda Bby Aby Facebook page has created numerous fake movie posters for films such as Risky Business 2, Rosemary’s Baby, Coco 2, and Alita Fallen Angel, amongst others.

For those unversed, Look Who's Talking follows the ambitious Mollie Jensen and her journey of motherhood alongside her romantic interest and cab driver Albert.