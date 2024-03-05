Who is Adele Dazeem? Backstory behind John Travolta's 2014 Oscar blunder explored

Idina Menzel recently celebrated 10 years of being mistakenly addressed as Adele Dazeem. A decade has passed since John Travolta's Menzel's memorable pronunciation flub at the 2014 Oscars, where Menzel, the talented American singer and songwriter, was introduced as Adele Dazeem.

Recently, Menzel took the hilarious mistake with good humor and made a social media post looking back at the incident that happened 10 years ago, and wishing herself a happy 10 years of being Dazeem.

So, are Idina Menzel and Adele Dazeem the same person? Yes, they are. Menzel and Dazeem are the same person who was welcomed onstage during the 2014 Academy Awards to perform her number one trending Disney song, Let it Go.

Are Idina Menzel and Adele Dazeem same person? Exploring the artist's life

Dazeem and Menzel are the same person. Idina Menzel is an American actress and singer who was nicknamed the Queen of Broadway for her commanding stage presence and epic performances in Broadway musicals.

Menzel rose to prominence in 1996 with her Broadway debut as Maureen Johnson in the rock musical Rent, for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. She also won the Tony Award for Best Actress as Elphaba in the Broadway musical Wicked.

Soon, Menzel began performing in film and television in the early 2000s, and she reprised her role in Rent for a film adaptation of the musical. She also voiced Nancy Tremaine in Disney's musical fantasy film Enchanted (2007) and its 2022 sequel.

However, Menzel is best known for voicing Elsa in Disney's Frozen franchise. She even recorded the popular song from the Frozen movie, Let It Go, which peaked at number five on the Billboard Hot 100, making her the first Tony Award-winning actor to earn a top-10 song on the chart.

The singer has released seven studio albums to date, including I Stand (2008) and Holiday Wishes (2014), the latter reaching number six on the Billboard 200 chart. Apart from her Tony Award, she received a Daytime Emmy Award and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Idina Menzel was also named a Disney Legend in 2022.

How are Adele Dazeem and Idina Menzel the same person? A story of an Oscar blunder

Idina Menzel became Adele Dazeem at the 2014 Oscars when presenter John Travolta took the stage to introduce Idina Menzel's performance at the 86th Academy Awards.

John Travolta announced:

"There will always be a special place in my heart for the movie musical and for the songs that create their most memorable moments...here to perform the Oscar-nominated, gorgeously empowering song ‘Let It Go,’ from the Oscar-winning animated movie Frozen, please welcome the wickedly talented, one and only… Adele Dazeem."

This rather funny Oscar pronunciation flub marked the unconventional birth of Dazeem, whom Idina has fondly called her alter ego since then. She celebrated Adele's 10th birthday on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in a TikTok video by singing Happy Birthday, gently poking fun at the name flub. In the video, Menzel said:

"Hey Adele Dazeem, it’s Idina Menzel. I just wanted to say, happy birthday. Sending you so much love and positive energy, I hope you have the best, best day."

The name flub became one of the most viral Oscars memes, and it resurfaced again when Vanity Fair published an oral history of the moment a few days before the completion of 10 years since the Oscars 2014.