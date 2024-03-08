Arcadian trailer breakdown: 3 things we learned about the Nicolas Cage horror movie

Nicholas Cage is set to return to the big screen with his upcoming horror-thriller film Arcadian, which will be released in theaters across the US on April 9, 2024. The movie, directed by Benjamin Brewer, made its debut at the South By Southwest Film Festival on Friday, March 1, 2024.

Arcadian's first trailer was released on Thursday, March 7, 2024, and gave fans an insight into the thrilling journey awaiting them. The movie is set in a post-apocalyptic world that has been taken over by monsters and Nicolas Cage attempts to save his two sons from the horrors surrounding them.

Jaden Martell and Maxwell Jenkins are set to play the parts of Cage's sons Joseph and Thomas, respectively. Apart from them and Cage, the only other human character in the film is Charlotte, played by Sadie Soverall.

The trailer gave an insight into what fans can expect, with the three most obvious breakdowns.

Arcadian Trailer Release: 3 Takeaways

1)3 Nicolas Cage will, once again, attempt to save the day

The most obvious takeaway appears to be that Nicolas Cage will be seen in a role that is much more familiar to his traditional work. The Ghost Rider superstar has often taken up roles in which he is expected to save people, or sometimes even the world.

Things don't seem too different in his new film as well since he is portrayed as the final wall of defense between his family and the monsters that come alive in the dark. In the trailer, Nicolas Cage is seen pacing anxiously, giving advice that is potentially life-saving for his children, and worrying about their wellbeing after they fail to heed him. Cage, who has taken up a range of roles in the recent past that do not quite fit well with his traditional portfolio, seems to be back doing what he does best!

2) Stunning Visuals

The post-apocalyptic world created for Arcadian includes some stunning visuals. Set in an almost uninhabited-by-humans world, the movie will take viewers on a stunning journey across large forests, grasslands, and deserted cities, that are full of monsters.

The trailer didn't give the first glimpse of how the monsters have been visualized in the movie. However, the sound effects and the apparent fear that is palpable in every frame are bound to increase the hype.

1) Survival and good old horror

The story of Arcadian in itself appears to set up a classic survivor story with elements of the supernatural. Things will seemingly kick off when one of Cage's character's kids stays outside past the curfew. Fans see the introduction of another character here, a seemingly teenage girl, named Sadie.

As things stand, Arcadian appears to hint at a traditional troupe, in the sense that Sadie’s sudden disappearance might force Paul’s two sons to go out and explore. Of course, that, considering how serious Nicolas Cage appears to be with respect to the dangers that surround the three, is not necessarily a good idea.

The movie is set to be released on Apil 11, 2024, in theaters across the US.