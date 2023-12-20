Which planet will be visible in the sky on Winter Solstice 2023? Time, how to watch, and other details explored

Winter solstice officially marks the start of winter in the Northern Hemisphere. In the Northern Hemisphere, this astronomical event is known as the shortest day and the longest night of the year.

The winter solstice sky this year will display Jupiter and the Moon in close proximity to one another. The moon will be visible to the right of Jupiter, the brightest planet in the evening sky, on the solstice. Everyone will have a chance to witness this uncommon occurrence as the two celestial bodies will shine together in the sky.

The winter solstice in 2023 is on Thursday, December 21, at 10:28 p.m. EST. Earth revolves around the sun every 365 days with a 23.5 degree tilt on its axis on this particular day.

Moon and Jupiter will be seen together during the Winter Solstice

Several traditions mark the Winter Solstice (Image via NASA)

The Earth's axial tilt is at its greatest distance from the sun during the winter solstice, which is not just a day but a precise moment in time. The North Pole is tilted at its maximum distance from the sun, which is around 23.4 degrees. This causes sunlight to spread thinly over the hemisphere and creates the shortest path through the sky.

The tilt of the Earth is the cause of this prolonged darkness. The Northern Hemisphere leans away from the sun on the winter solstice, causing the sun's rays to strike the hemisphere at an oblique angle. This also makes it a day with the fewest daylight hours and, consequently, the longest night in the Northern Hemisphere.

The result is shorter days and longer nights, making this the longest night of the year. In contrast, the same hemisphere experiences the longest daytime hours on the summer solstice.

The day with the greatest daylight hours and the shortest night in the Southern Hemisphere occurs when the planet's southern axis leans simultaneously towards the sun. The tilt of the Earth is most noticeable at its poles, where the sun never sets at the South Pole and never rises at the North Pole.

On December 19, 2023, at 18:39 UTC or 12:39 p.m. CST, the first quarter moon will occur. Around 12:00 local time, it will rise and set around midnight. The moon will be visible to Jupiter's right on this solstice. A few hours after midnight, the moon and Jupiter will set.

To make the most of the Moon and Jupiter duet, interested people can get a telescope or a pair of stargazing binoculars. Furthermore, in order to see the event, people need to look well above the southeastern horizon as soon as dusk sets.

Various traditions still mark the solstice in modern times, such as candle lighting ceremonies to symbolize the return of light and celebrations honoring the sun's "rebirth."

In case anyone missed the event, there is a possibility of another appearance of that kind on Friday, December 22. The yearly Ursid meteor shower will be at its peak around this time, while the moon will shift to Jupiter's left. The ideal time to witness this is before the sunrise and after the moon has sunk below the horizon.

Additionally, on December 22, around 19:00 UTC, Mercury will achieve inferior conjunction. It is the point in its orbit where it passes between Earth and the sun.