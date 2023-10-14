"He is impressed by its performance" - Georges St-Pierre thanking planet Jupiter triggers hilarious comments from fans

Georges St-Pierre recently took to Instagram to highlight the role that the planet Jupiter has inadvertently played in helping life flourish on Earth.

According to the former two-division UFC champion, Jupiter's gravity pulls in asteroids and comets that would otherwise likely hit our planet.

St-Pierre has had a fascination with nature for many years and is a self-proclaimed paleontology enthusiast. 'Rush' even confessed during an interview with GQ Magazine that he has spent over $20,000 on dinosaur fossils over the years.

Georges St-Pierre took to Instagram yesterday and shared the following:

"Without the tremendous gravity of Jupiter to vacuum up asteroids and comets straying in toward the gravity of the Sun, Earth would be the most massive object close to the Sun and would take the bulk of the impacts. Earth would not likely have ever even developed complex life had Jupiter not been out there to take the devastating hits for us. Thank you Jupiter."

The former UFC champion's comments drew a number of hilarious reactions from fans, with one even referencing George St-Pierre's iconic response to Matt Hughes' win over BJ Penn at UFC 63.

See the fan reactions below:

"He is impressed by its performance"

"The only thing that can hold ya down better than GSP, Jupiter's gravity"

"I mean he got a point"

"need someone to love me like GSP loves jupiter and dinosaurs"

"He just watched the Graham Hancock episode of JRE"

"Hows bryce Mitchell feel about this?"

"Are you intoxicated?"

"George just left Eddie Bravo's house"

"Jupiter is the Ken Shamrocks Face of the solar system"

"He makes it sound like Jupiter volunteered for this"

Screenshot of fan reactions to St-Pierre's post

Craig Jones claims Khabib Nurmagomedov priced himself out of a BJJ match with Georges St-Pierre

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre were rumored to be in talks to face off in a Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) superfight in 2023.

'The Eagle' retired from MMA competition in 2020, a few months following the passing of his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. The former lightweight champion vowed never to return, and he has stuck to that promise till now.

But according to Craig Jones, one of the leading figures in BJJ, Nurmagomedov was in talks to compete against Georges St-Pierre but asked for too much money.

Jones competed at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 4 several months ago, where he was told by UFC officials about the possible BJJ superfight between 'Rush' and Nurmagomedov.

During an episode of El Segundo Podcast, Jones said:

"I was with the [UFC] Fight Pass guys and they were trying to ask me for opponents for [GSP]... And I had no idea who would be [suitable]... Obviously I said Khabib, and I think they said Khabib wanted $5 million to do the grappling match."

Watch the video below (39:20):