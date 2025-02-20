Who is 4Xtra? Rapper chokes Orlando Brown live on stream for calling him Keke Palmer

Rapper 4xtra choked Orlando Brown on No Jumper’s February 20 episode after the latter addressed the former as Keke Palmer. The exact reason behind the same remains unknown at the time of writing this article. However, the duo seemed to be on good terms as the interview progressed.

In clips of the No Jumper interview in question, Orlando Brown could be seen seemingly taunting 4xtra by calling him Keke Palmer. The rapper then proceeded to get off of his seat and make his way to Brown to choke him.

The show’s host, Adam22, was seen watching this calmly in the background without attempting to stop 4xtra.

4xtra eventually let go of Orlando Brown and returned to his seat to continue the interview.

4xtra goes by the username ‘4xtradageneral’ on Instagram, where he has amassed over 140,000 followers. He has released three singles, including Who Imma Call, Who Imma Call (Remix) and Off The Bacc.

The amateur rapper boasts nearly 40,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

More about 4xtra as No Jumper Orlando Brown interview clip goes viral

As per his No Jumper interview, 4xtra was born and raised in Western Vernon and studied at Miller Elementary. He was born to a father who worked in the military, believed in getting an education and attempted to keep 4xtra out of trouble. The singer explained:

“He [his dad] trying to make sure I go to school and make sure I work like him and you know what I’m talking about. But I was the bad one off in the group. I always hung with my cousin. You get what I’m saying? Especially growing up in the ghetto. You get what I’m saying? I run after him. So boom, I jumped off the porch at 11 I got put on.”

In the interview, the rapper also explained that he got his name 4xtra after getting into a fight with somebody, leaving the person with a bruised lip.

While speaking to Adam22 in a recent interview, the musician revealed that he also spent time in jail. After being released, he reportedly found himself in trouble yet again after violating his parole orders.

Orlando Brown is a former actor and singer best known for appearing on the That’s So Raven television show. He has appeared in other shows like Family Matters, Two of a Kind, Bad Boys: Texas and The Proud Family, among others.

Following his stint as an actor, he was pulled over by the police and was caught with marijuana. In 2016, he was arrested yet again on charges of domestic battery, obstruction of justice and drug possession.

He has appeared on the No Jumper podcast multiple times.

