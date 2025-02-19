"Don't deflect blame"— Internet reacts to Kevin Spacey's response video to Guy Pearce's remarks about being targeted

A day after Guy Pearce claimed in Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast on February 17, 2025, that he felt targetted by Kevin Spacey while they were working on the 1997 movie L.A. Confidential, Spacey responded with a video.

Ad

On Tuesday, February 18, Spacey addressed the allegations in a video shared on X, where he told Pearce to "grow up" and that he wasn't a victim. In the video captioned, "Grow Up, Guy Pearce. You are not a victim," he said:

"We worked together a long time ago. If I did something then that upset you, you could have reached out to me. We could have had that conversation, but instead, you've decided to speak to the press, who are now, of course, coming after me, because they would like to know what my response is to the things you said. You really want to know what my response is? Grow up."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He further said:

"I've got nothing to hide. But Guy, you need to grow up. You are not a victim."

Kevin Spacey's response video to The Brutalist actor's allegations earned various reactions from social media users. Under the video, an X user commented, reminding Spacey not to undermine the victim.

"Don't deflect blame, and undermine the victim," an X user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, other social media users reminded Kevin Spacey of his past s*xual abuse allegations, with another netizen stating that the actor must know about "real victims" because he has a list of them.

"You're a p*do r*pist, Shut the f*ck up," a user on X wrote.

"Nothing to hide, ha. Don't worry, we dug it all up years ago. Just a matter of time," an X user commented.

Ad

"You'd know about real victims since you have 15 of them and counting," an X user added.

Among other commenters were the former House of Cards star's fans agreeing with what the actor said that it seemed suspicious that Guy Pearce had only aired out the allegations nearly three decades later. Another one said he respected Spacey's "honesty" in the video.

"28 years later? WOW. Agree with Kevin you could have just brought it up with him and brought it up a lot sooner instead of in the public eye," an X user commented.

Ad

"I prefer Kevin Spacey's honesty and attitude over that of others who have faced complicated situations in such a complex industry. He has my respect," another user on X said.

Kevin Spacey accuses Guy Pearce of playing the victim amid the latter's allegations that he "targeted" him

Expand Tweet

Ad

While he didn't explicitly deny Guy Pearce's allegations that he "targeted" him in his response video shared on X on February 18, Kevin Spacey apologized to Pearce for not getting the message that he didn't like spending time with him. However, he accused Pearce of playing the victim, recalling the time when Pearce visited him long after they worked together on L.A. Confidential. He said:

"Did you also, by the way, tell the press that after we shot L.A. Confidential, you flew to Savannah, Georgia, while I was shooting Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil just to spend time with me? I mean, did you tell the press that, too? Or does that not fit into the victim narrative you have going?"

Ad

He also questioned why Guy Pearce had waited "some 28 years later" to talk about the issue, which he said didn't make any sense. Kevin Spacey added that he is open to having a conversation with Pearce about his allegations anytime.

In recent news, Kevin Spacey was acquitted of nine counts of s*xual assault and indecent assault allegations in London in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback