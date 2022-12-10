Who was Aamir Ali? Missing Houston man found dead in Canyon Lake

Aamir Ali, the 22-year-old Houston-based man who went missing during a weekend-long camping trip in the Texas Hill Country area, has been found dead, as reported by local authorities.

Friends of Ali told investigators that he had gone for a walk alone during the camping trip at Potter's Creek Park on the shores of Canyon Lake before he disappeared at around 9:00 pm. They also mentioned that they found his clothes and personal belongings by the lake when they later set out in search of him.

Aamir Ali was last seen at a campsite (image via Facebook/Aamir Ali)

The Comal County Sheriff's Department announced that members of a dive team had recovered Ali's body in Canyon Lake, three days after he was reported missing.

Aamir Ali was a former University of Houston student

The only known information about Aamir Ali's personal life is that he was a 22-year-old former student from the University of Houston. He was last enrolled there in the spring of 2021. It is reported that he was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing.

His older brother Qasim Ali and his cousin Taha Ali were present when he left for his walk before he went missing.

The Comal County Sheriff's Department announced via a Facebook post that Ali's body was found at around 2:00 pm by a search and rescue dive team. Canyon lake is known as one of the deadliest lakes in terms of drowning, according to Search and Rescue of San Antonio's Nina Glass.

She made the statement while the search for Aamir was still underway. She told KHOU:

"This lake is known to be one of the deadliest lakes as far as drownings are concerned. There's a lot of riptides effects in this lake as well as ledges and deep drop-offs."

Canyon Lake in Texas - 50 miles from San Antonio (image via Getty)

The sheriff’s office and Texas Game Wardens mentioned that they had been searching for Ali since Saturday morning when he was first reported missing. His family was convinced that since they had not been able to find him in the waters, he could still be on land. He was, however, found three days later.

Upon informing Aamir Ali's family, Qasim Ali took to Facebook on Wednesday to share that he and his family were grateful for the help and closure they received. He wrote:

“We have gotten closure – grateful for all the help received from everyone. It’s time to heal.”

Upon the discovery of Aamir Ali's body, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Although no formal cause of death has been reported, a spokesperson for the sheriff mentioned that it appeared to be a case of accidental drowning, however, investigations are still underway.

