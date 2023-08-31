Who is Abraham Villa ? Twitter photos controversy explained as fans extend support in wake of tearful Facebook video

Mexican influencer Abraham Villa surprisingly began trending online after a shocking video of him went viral across social media platforms. The content creator is best known for his lifestyle videos where he often shares the screen with his younger sister. He recently disclosed that he received a scholarship for his university education. However, it has been revoked since the aforementioned clip raised eyebrows. Nevertheless, ardent fans have taken to the internet to share their support.

Today, Abraham Villa took to his official Instagram account to express that his “past is not going to destroy” his “future.” He went on to add that he would find a way to study nursing “with or without a scholarship.” Villa added:

"my past is just past I was only 17 years old I was a kid and I was forced to record those videos I don’t regret anything thank you for loving me so much remember this- Diamonds are formed under pressure.- Seeds grow in the dark I love you and I love you so much ATT: Abraham villa this is only temporary the bad will happen I’m fine don’t worry about me I’m very strong."

The influencer also took to Facebook and confirmed that he was the person in the explicit content being shared across Twitter and WhatsApp. He also said:

"It was when I started on social networks, but also started doing things that maybe I shouldn’t. That day I and my sister didn’t have anything to eat and my sister was going to go to school and I didn’t even have money to put her in school, so I did that thing with the photos and videos that are circulating right now."

What did Abraham Villa do? Everything to know about the content creator

Earlier this week, the social media personality’s explicit videos and pictures went viral online. Millions of people viewed the content. The clips in question showed Villa in an unfitting light.

While addressing the incident Villa shared that he resorted to such measures since he "felt lonely" and missed his mother.

For those unversed, Abraham Villa is best known for his TikTok account where he frequently posts comedic content, duets, pranks and challenges. He has amassed over 2.5 million followers and 70 million likes on the video-sharing platform.

The 23-year-old grew up in a large family however, they were struck by tragedy after Villa’s mother passed away. The influencer was just 17 years old when she died, and he had to take care of his younger sister who was reportedly 13 years old. Sadly, his older brother and father abandoned them once his mother passed away.

Despite having to deal with difficult times, he has remained positive online. He has collaborated with several co-creators including Luis Angel, Fernanda Moreno and Sofia Castro amongst others.

Netizens extend support following photo leak controversy

Many took to the internet to cheer up the influencer and remind him that his followers wish him the best. A few comments online read:

Netizens extend support to the influencer (Image via abraham.villa1/Instagram)

It remained unclear how Abraham Villa would manage to pay for his education following the controversy, at the time of posting this article.