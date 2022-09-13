Who did Jack Ging play in The A-Team? Tributes pour in as Clint Eastwood co-star dies aged 90

Popular actor Jack Ging passed away on September 9 at the age of 90. He was popular for his performances in shows like The A-Team, Mannix, and Tales of Wells Fargo.

Ging died at his residence in La Quinta, California. His cause of death remains unknown and detailed information on his funeral is yet to be disclosed.

Jack Ging's character in The A-Team

Jack Ging portrayed the role of General Harlan Fullbright in the fourth season of the NBC show, The A-Team and appeared in around eight episodes.

The character was initially introduced after he took over Colonel Decker in Season 4. He aimed to capture the A-Team and wanted to lock them behind bars. Towards the final episode of Season 4, Fulbright hired the A-Team to save his daughter from Vietnam.

Following his daughter's rescue, he realized that the A-Team was wrongly accused and were not fugitives. However, Fulbright was shot while rescuing his daughter and he died.

The A-Team aired on NBC for five seasons from 1983 to 1987. Created by Frank Lupo and Stephen J. Carnell, it was an action-adventure series.

Everything known about Jack Ging

Born on November 30, 1931, Ging's parents were farmers and had split when he was young.

He attended a Catholic school and later shifted to St. Michael's boarding school in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He initially joined the United States Marine Corps for four years and used to play football at the University of Oklahoma, Norman during the 50s.

Ging then started appearing in films. These included Sniper's Ridge, Where the Red Fern Grows, Play Misty for Me, Die Sister, Die!, Terror in the Sky, The Disappearance of Flight 412, and more.

He appeared on an episode of the NBC adventure series The Man and the Challenge. He played the role of a small-town sheriff who falls in love with a girl whose name is similar to the man he swore to kill.

He then appeared in eight episodes of the western television series Mackenzie's Raiders. Jack portrayed Neau McCloud in 13 episodes of the NBC western series, Tales of Wells Fargo.

Jack also appeared in an episode of The Twilight Zone in 1960. He made guest appearances on the CBS legal drama series Perry Mason, followed by an appearance on the NBC medical drama series, The Eleventh Hour. He appeared as a blind ex-lawman, Simon Dobbs, in an episode of the western television series, Gunsmoke.

He played a recurring role in the CBS detective television series, Mannix. He also played important roles in shows like The Roaring 20s, The Bionic Woman, Wiseguy, The Winds of War, War and Remembrance, and more.

Netizens pay tribute to Jack Ging on Twitter

Jack Ging became a popular name in all these years for his performances in various TV shows and movies. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

He is survived by his wife Sharon Ramona Thompson and three children - a son and two daughters.

