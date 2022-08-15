Who is Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes? Driver admits to causing deadly crash at Pennsylvania fundraiser event

On Sunday, August 14, 2022, Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, who was charged with two open counts of Criminal Homicide in Pennsylvania for intentionally driving into a crowd of about 75 people before fatally beating his mother to death, confessed to committing both the crimes. The 24-year-old man allegedly confessed to Troopers Jason Zoshak and Andrew Morgantini when questioned at the Shickshinny State Police Jail where he was being detained.

Reyes drove his car through a crowd gathered in Berwick for a fundraising event, killing one and injuring 17 others, before he drove back home and cruelly murdered his own mother.

What motivated Reyes to commit both crimes?

Following the events, police confirmed that Reyes stated that the Berwick crash was intentional. He even supplied a detailed description of the deadly attack on his mother, who was identified by the Luzerne County coroner as Rosa D. Reyes. When asked whether he was aware of the crash outside the Intoxicology Department in Berwick, Reyes replied in the affirmative.

"Yeah, that was me."

The Pennsylvania man further said that, preceding the crash, he had argued with his mother regarding money and other matters. He had left the house in a troubled mindset, and upon seeing the gathering outside the Pennsylvania bar, he sped up and struck them. According to the complaint's narrative, he said:

"I didn't ram 'em. I just ran them over."

He was tired of the conflict with his mother, and so when he saw 56-year-old Rosa D. Reyes on the street outside their Nescopeck house, he accelerated and crashed into her. Allegedly, Reyes also hit his mother with a hammer four or five times.

The Criminal Complaint did not add any information on whether Reyes had any connection to the fatal house fire on August 5 which claimed ten lives. He is currently being held without bail.

Pennsylvania towns left reeling from tragedies as an argument drove a young man to kill two people, including his mother, and injure 17 others

August 5, 2022 left the town of Nescopeck shocked as ten members of the same family tragically died in a fire. The community, trying to heal from the incident, organized a fundraiser dedicated to firefighter David Baker's lost family. The day, meant to heal the wounds, however, ended in more losses as Adrian Reyes ran through the gathering in a rage, killing a woman from Wilkes-Barre, and injuring several others. The same man then went home and murdered his own mother.

State Trooper Anthony Petroski told reporters:

"This is a complete tragedy in a community where there’s already been tragedy. We are going to do our job to the best of our abilities to conduct a thorough investigation not only for the families but the community members. They’re already hurting."

The Intoxicology Department, a bar in Pennsylvania where the fundraiser was being held, closed down for the time being as the community deals with two more horrible deaths.

