Who was Aga Khan married to? Family tree and all about his kids as billionaire, global spiritual leader dies aged 88

His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, a revered spiritual leader and billionaire philanthropist, passed away aged 88 on Tuesday, February 4 in Lisbon, Portugal.

The Prince was the 49th hereditary imam of the Ismaili Muslims. He was married to Princess Salimah (born Sarah Frances Croker Poole, a former British model) from 1969 until their divorce in 1995.

Prince Karim married Princess Inaara (formerly Gabriele Renate Thyssen) in 1998. They separated in 2004 and their marriage was finally annulled in 2014 as they reached a divorce settlement.

The news of his death was shared on Aga Khan Development Network's official website. The late Prince is considered a descendant of Prophet Muhammad's lineage through his daughter Fatima. The Prince's family members were by his side at the time of his demise.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed. The AKDN website said Prince Karim's designated successor" will be announced soon.

The late Prince was born in Switzerland's Geneva on December 13, 1936. His birth name was Prince Karim al-Hussaini, and he later inherited the title of Aga Khan after his grandfather Aga Khan III's death and took over his position as the Imam in 1957. The Prince was only 20 years old at the time.

According to BBC, Prince Karim held British citizenship and was a resident of France. Having a net worth of over $10 billion, the late Prince was also known for his humanitarian efforts. He founded several charities which funded cultural and educational establishments, hospitals, and other philanthropic projects.

The AKDN notes multiple degrees, and awards were bestowed upon the late Prince for his involvement in the improvement and development of societal conditions.

The late Prince Karim Aga Khan IV was a father to 4 children

From his first marriage to Princess Salimah, the late Prince Karim had one daughter and two sons — Zahra, Rahim, and Hussain.

Princess Zahra, born on September 18, 1970, holds a position on the Board of Directors at AKDN. The now-54-year-old serves as a board member in several of the organization's branches. Princess Zahra is also one of the Aga Khan University Trustees.

She attended Le Rosey School in Switzerland and graduated with an Honours degree in Developmental Studies from Harvard University in 1994. Princess Zahra was married to British businessman and former model Mark Boyden from 1997 to 2005. They welcomed two children Sara and Iliyan.

Prince Rahim, born on October 12, 1971, also holds a leadership position at AKDN's Environment and Climate Committee. He is also a board member of Fondation de Chantilly. Prince Rahim graduated with a Comparative Literature degree from Rhode Island's Brown University in 1996.

He was married to former model Kendra Irene Spears, who assumed the name Princess Salwa Aga Khan after their union in 2013. The couple, who divorced in 2022, have two children Irfan and Sinan.

Prince Hussain, born on April 10, 1974, serves as the chair of the Board of Aga Khan Agency for Habitat, a board member of Aga Khan Trust for Culture, and a member of AKDN's Environment and Climate Committee.

He is also a wildlife photographer who raised awareness about the planet and its species through various exhibitions.

Prince Hussain was married to his first wife Kristin J. White from 2006 to 2011. He married Elizabeth Hoag in 2019.

The late Prince Karim has a son Aly Muhammad from his marriage to Princess Inaara. Aly was born on March 7, 2000. The 24-year-old, who is the late Prince's youngest son is a cinematographer.

