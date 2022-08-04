Who was Alastair Little? Tributes pour in as accomplished British chef dies aged 72

The famous British chef Alastair Little passed away at the age of 72 in Sydney on August 2, 2022. He gained recognition for his infamous Soho restaurant during the 80s and appearances on British television.

Little’s cause of death has not been revealed so far and detailed information on his funeral is yet to be disclosed.

Dominic Chapman @DomChapman ‍ RIP Alastair Little. One of a few that inspired a generation of cooks. What a sad day but very glad to have spent time in the kitchen with you & enjoyed eating your food. “Keep it Simple” all the way… RIP Alastair Little. One of a few that inspired a generation of cooks. What a sad day but very glad to have spent time in the kitchen with you & enjoyed eating your food. “Keep it Simple” all the way…👨‍🍳 🇮🇹 🇬🇧 https://t.co/sPdNTJfa9X

Everything known about Alastair Little

Alastair Little’s father was a British navy officer while his mother and grandmother were famous cooks. He enrolled at a boarding school when he was 11 and studied social anthropology and archeology at Downing College, Cambridge. Little resided in a former friary during his final year and would cook in the kitchen.

He initially aimed to become a film editor and joined as a messenger for a film studio in Soho. He was a waiter at a Knightsbridge café, Small’s, and later became an assistant manager of the place.

Little also worked at the Old Compton Wine Bar in 1976 and when their chef quit, he was bought in as a replacement and kept the menu simple.

Alastair Little was a famous chef, cookbook author and restaurateur (Image via Humayun Hussain/Getty Images)

He then worked in a few more restaurants and started studying Italian cuisine with help from Marcella Hazan’s Classic Italian Cookbook. While working in 192, he met Kirsten Pedersen and Mercedes Andre-Vega, and they opened a restaurant named Alastair Little on Frith Street, Soho, in 1985.

The restaurant was considered unique since the menu only had soup, salad, fresh fish, meat, and puddings. The menu was changed twice a day and there were no tablecloths. Paper napkins were provided to the customers and the kitchen was visible from the dining room. The trio opened another restaurant of the same name in Ladbroke Grove, West London, in 1995.

However, the partnership ended in 2002 after which, Alastair opened a deli called Tavola in Notting Hill, West London. He shifted to Sydney with his wife Sharon in 2017 and started a pop-up restaurant, Little Bistro. Little was also the co-owner of a restaurant in Et Al in Potts Point. Little launched a home delivery service called ByAlastairLittle in 2019.

Apart from being a famous chef, he contributed to The Guardian newspaper and Noble Rot magazine. Little has also appeared on TV shows like Masterchef, Hot Chefs, and Ready Steady Cook.

Photographer Barry Madsen took his portrait in 1998, which is currently hanging at the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Alastair Little became popular all these years for his flawless cooking skills and his work was also appreciated by several journalists and chefs. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

From people calling him one of the "trailblazing chefs," to some going back to when they ate at his restaurant, it is clear that the chef had impacted several lives.

Wild Honey Inn @WildHoneyInn Alastair Little. A chef ahead of his time. His first restaurant in Frith St London in 1985 was really iconic and a precursor to how we dine today. RIP Alastair Little. A chef ahead of his time. His first restaurant in Frith St London in 1985 was really iconic and a precursor to how we dine today. RIP https://t.co/IQyc3rCFi9

Lindsey Bareham @LindseyBareham Shocked to learn that Alastair Little has died. One of our trailblazing chefs, gone far too young. RIP Alastair. Shocked to learn that Alastair Little has died. One of our trailblazing chefs, gone far too young. RIP Alastair.

Thom Eagle @thomeagle So sad to hear about Alastair Little, RIP to a towering figure in British food So sad to hear about Alastair Little, RIP to a towering figure in British food

Christopher Plombier @WeedyBoyDetect saddened to hear of the passing of Alastair Little. wonderful chef and human. Never had the pleasure to meet him but his book keep it simple is excellent and part of my culinary journey in life. RIP chef. saddened to hear of the passing of Alastair Little. wonderful chef and human. Never had the pleasure to meet him but his book keep it simple is excellent and part of my culinary journey in life. RIP chef. https://t.co/uVmrY1Hzs3

Hello my name is Iain @sevenbeescafe Was lucky enough to once eat Alastair Little’s food. I was a bookseller promoting his 2nd book Food of the Sun & it was a real pleasure to meet this friendly, determined, inspirational chef. I always think of him if I see Fiori Fritti on a menu which he cooked for us that day

RIP Was lucky enough to once eat Alastair Little’s food. I was a bookseller promoting his 2nd book Food of the Sun & it was a real pleasure to meet this friendly, determined, inspirational chef. I always think of him if I see Fiori Fritti on a menu which he cooked for us that dayRIP https://t.co/aMzt2gQ5VR

Neil Sowerby 🇺🇦 @AntonEgoManc RIP Alastair Little. I’ve just dug out a couple of your influential cookbooks. Back in the 80s there were few places I’d rather eat at than your eponymous restaurant in Frith Street, Soho. Lancs-born. I never knew. RIP Alastair Little. I’ve just dug out a couple of your influential cookbooks. Back in the 80s there were few places I’d rather eat at than your eponymous restaurant in Frith Street, Soho. Lancs-born. I never knew. https://t.co/fAbJLU7ekl

Graham O. @OggyTheChef Sad to hear the loss today of Alastair Little. I used to visit his Soho restaurant by train from Coventry on saved up Commis Chef wages. He was, and is a hero. And I still refer to that original book where "dancing bonito flakes" 1st lit my imagination! RIP Chef @byAlastairL Sad to hear the loss today of Alastair Little. I used to visit his Soho restaurant by train from Coventry on saved up Commis Chef wages. He was, and is a hero. And I still refer to that original book where "dancing bonito flakes" 1st lit my imagination! RIP Chef @byAlastairL

Little’s survivors include his wife Sharon and one child, whose identity remains unknown.

