Who was Alastair Little? Tributes pour in as accomplished British chef dies aged 72

The famous British chef Alastair Little passed away at the age of 72 in Sydney on August 2, 2022. He gained recognition for his infamous Soho restaurant during the 80s and appearances on British television.
Little’s cause of death has not been revealed so far and detailed information on his funeral is yet to be disclosed.
Everything known about Alastair Little
Alastair Little’s father was a British navy officer while his mother and grandmother were famous cooks. He enrolled at a boarding school when he was 11 and studied social anthropology and archeology at Downing College, Cambridge. Little resided in a former friary during his final year and would cook in the kitchen.
He initially aimed to become a film editor and joined as a messenger for a film studio in Soho. He was a waiter at a Knightsbridge café, Small’s, and later became an assistant manager of the place.
Little also worked at the Old Compton Wine Bar in 1976 and when their chef quit, he was bought in as a replacement and kept the menu simple.
He then worked in a few more restaurants and started studying Italian cuisine with help from Marcella Hazan’s Classic Italian Cookbook. While working in 192, he met Kirsten Pedersen and Mercedes Andre-Vega, and they opened a restaurant named Alastair Little on Frith Street, Soho, in 1985.
The restaurant was considered unique since the menu only had soup, salad, fresh fish, meat, and puddings. The menu was changed twice a day and there were no tablecloths. Paper napkins were provided to the customers and the kitchen was visible from the dining room. The trio opened another restaurant of the same name in Ladbroke Grove, West London, in 1995.
However, the partnership ended in 2002 after which, Alastair opened a deli called Tavola in Notting Hill, West London. He shifted to Sydney with his wife Sharon in 2017 and started a pop-up restaurant, Little Bistro. Little was also the co-owner of a restaurant in Et Al in Potts Point. Little launched a home delivery service called ByAlastairLittle in 2019.
Apart from being a famous chef, he contributed to The Guardian newspaper and Noble Rot magazine. Little has also appeared on TV shows like Masterchef, Hot Chefs, and Ready Steady Cook.
Photographer Barry Madsen took his portrait in 1998, which is currently hanging at the National Portrait Gallery in London.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Alastair Little became popular all these years for his flawless cooking skills and his work was also appreciated by several journalists and chefs. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.
From people calling him one of the "trailblazing chefs," to some going back to when they ate at his restaurant, it is clear that the chef had impacted several lives.
Little’s survivors include his wife Sharon and one child, whose identity remains unknown.