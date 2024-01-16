Who is Alberto Fioletti? Bournemouth vet sentenced to 15 years in prison for stabbing ex-girlfriend to death

Alberto Fioletti, a veterinarian, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for fatally stabbing his former partner, Stephanie Hodgkinson, at her coastal residence. The court ruled that he must serve a minimum of 15 years before being eligible for parole. Fioletti had visited Hodgkinson's apartment on May 12, 2023, bearing flowers and a card in an attempt to reconcile after she had ended their relationship.

The couple had scheduled a meeting for May 12, 2023, to discuss the breakup of their seven-month relationship, which happened a week prior. However, during their encounter, Fioletti got enraged and tragically killed Ms. Hodgkinson (34), a mother of two boys. After committing the heinous act and sustaining injuries himself, Fioletti dialed emergency services, confessing, "I killed my girlfriend."

The ambulance service promptly alerted the police, who rushed to Ms. Hodgkinson's residence. Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered her lifeless body with multiple stab wounds to her chest. Fioletti, hailing from Fordingbridge, located 20 miles north of Bournemouth, was apprehended by the authorities.

How did Alberto Fioletti meet Stephanie Hodgkinson?

Alberto Fioletti and Hodgkinson connected on a dating website, initiating their relationship in October 2022. On May 5, 2023, a dispute occurred between them, leading to Hodgkinson asking Fioletti to leave her residence. While leaving, he said:

“I hope you’re happy with yourself. You’re gonna have a death on your hands now.”

Subsequently, on May 12, 2023, the pair scheduled a meeting to address their relationship, as per Ms. Hodgkinson's decision. Regrettably, during their encounter, Fioletti became enraged and tragically took her life, as informed by a Dorset Police spokesperson, according to the Daily Mail. According to The Guardian, the night before the murder, Alberto Fioletti texted a doctor, stating:

"If I had to definitely lose her tomorrow night, this time I will have to put an end to it once and for all."

As reported by the BBC, Alberto Fioletti assaulted Ms. Hodgkinson by striking her in the face and subsequently stabbed her at least seven times in the chest using a large kitchen knife. The 31-year-old, residing in West Street, Fordingbridge, then proceeded to inflict self-harm and called for an ambulance, according to BBC News. Following the act of manslaughter, Fioletti contacted the police and admitted to having "killed his girlfriend."

Daniel Marsh, Senior Crown Prosecutor with CPS Wessex, characterized the murder as "a senseless attack on an innocent young woman." Marsh emphasized that Ms. Hodgkinson had every right to end a relationship she no longer desired. He further noted that Fioletti's "inability to come to terms with this and failure to manage his own emotions" ultimately led to the tragic killing of Ms. Hodgkinson. He added:

"Working closely with Dorset Police, the CPS set out to prove that Fioletti’s emotionally unstable personality disorder did not have a substantial impact upon his actions."

Marsh continued,

"Two medical reports were prepared for the trial, neither of which clearly stated that Fioletti had the defence of diminished responsibility available to him. Put simply, he knew exactly what he was doing and was fully responsible for his actions."

Judge Mr. Stevel Perian KC stated that Alberto Fioletti's "profound inability to come to terms with her rejection culminated in his relentless, brutal assault." Fioletti admitted to a lesser charge of manslaughter due to diminished responsibility but denied committing murder. However, prosecutors successfully argued that he was fully aware of his actions, leading to his eventual conviction for murder in the trial.

The Guardian reported that Alberto Fioletti was diagnosed with a narcissistic personality disorder. In an attempt to "validate" himself due to underlying inferiority issues stemming from concerns about the size of his p*nis, he engaged in s*xual relationships with numerous women.

Fioletti had a history of manipulating former girlfriends by resorting to threats of self-harm, particularly threatening suicide, to elicit sympathy from them.

On January 15, 2024, Fioletti received a life sentence with a minimum term of 15 years.

Aftermath of the sentencing of Alberto Fioletti

Following the sentencing, Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins of Dorset Police expressed his thoughts, along with those of the investigation team and colleagues throughout Dorset Police, about Stephanie's loved ones. He said:

“The investigation and prosecution team worked tirelessly to ensure Fioletti was brought to justice for murder and was not able to use his narcissistic personality to reduce responsibility for his actions."

Mark continued,

"I pay tribute to Stephanie’s family and friends who attended throughout the ordeal of a four week trial and I hope the sentencing today provides some comfort to Stephanie’s loved ones that they can close this particular chapter in their grief."

Fioletti's brutal and violent actions have regrettably deprived two young children of their mother, leaving Stephanie's family and friends devastated by her loss.