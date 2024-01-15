Whose funeral was Big Jook at? Viral funeral video emerges in wake of Yo Gotti brother's shooting

Tragedy struck on Saturday, January 13 when the brother of rapper Yo Gotti, Anthony "Big Jook" Mims was fatally shot outside the Perignons Restaurant & Event Center in Memphis, Tennessee. Big Jook was attending a repast service after the funeral of a relative, an event he had earlier attended with his brother, Yo Gotti. Jook and Gotti were filmed together at the funeral service only hours before Jook was shot and killed.

The video of Jook and Gotti at the service for their uncle, Eric Bowen. circulated on the internet as users offered their condolences to the rapper's late brother. Many also discussed the sadness and eeriness of losing a brother right after attending a funeral with him.

Big Jook was murdered after attending his uncle's funeral

According to police confirmation reported by Fox 13, Yo Gotti's older brother, Big Jook, was killed in a Saturday afternoon shooting in Memphis. Jook was only 47 years old. The investigation into the shooting began at 4:15 p.m. Police officials told the outlet that they believed Jook alongside another man was the target of the shooting.

Following the incident, Jook was rushed to the St. Francis Hospital, where he was tragically pronounced dead. The other man was initially taken to the hospital in critical condition but was later airlifted to Regional One Health. Memphis Deputy Police Chief Paul Wright confirmed in a press conference that both individuals were at the Perignons Restaurant & Event Center to attend a funeral repast service.

Police Chief Paul Wright also confirmed that the authorities were analyzing surveillance footage of the shooting. However, they had not yet identified a clear suspect at that time. Video footage from the incident reveals that the shooter fled the scene in a white Ford Explorer. Authorities are reportedly unsure if there was more than one shooter. Police Chief Paul Wright further stated in the press conference:

"We do feel that the individual that was shot was possibly targeted by the suspect."

Jook used to work for the music group, Collective Music Group (CMG). Videos circulating the internet show Big Jook and Yo Gotti together during a funeral service earlier that day. Revolt cited Jook's final Instagram stories to conclude that the funeral was for his uncle, Eric "Las Vegas" Bowen, whom Jook labeled as a "legendary kingpin."

Netizens mourn the loss of Big Jook

Video footage of Jook at the open casket funeral showed him in a suit alongside members of his family. Netizens took to social media to pay their respects to Jook and talk about the tragedy that ensued. Many speculated about the connection between Jook's death and the death of the rapper, Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. professionally known as Young Dolph, back in 2021.

Along with the video of the funeral, pictures of a lifeless Jook lying on the ground with blood covering his chest also circulated on the internet. Netizens were reminded of the old Yo Gotti and Young Dolph feud and requested everyone involved to lay down their arms. Here are a few X (formerly known as Twitter) reactions to the death of Big Jook:

Netizens reacted to Jook's passing (Image via X/@SaycheeseDGTL)

As mentioned earlier, police have not yet been able to identify the suspects. Additionally, a few unconfirmed reports claimed that Yo Gotti's mother was present in a vehicle with Jook when the murder took place.