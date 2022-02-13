Who is Alejandra Silva? All about Richard Gere's wife as couple move into new $10 million New York home

72-year-old actor Richard Gere and his third wife Alejandra Silva, 38, have recently moved into their new 35-acre manor, Northshire, in North Salem, New York, with their two sons.

According to Daily Mail, the seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom, red-brick mansion, which Gere purchased for $9.98 million last year, is located an hour north of Manhattan. The couple's new home has 9,000 square feet of living space and an expansive chef's kitchen. Gere reportedly spent $700,000 on a "vacant neighboring parcel" to increase the size of the estate to 35-acres.

Northshire, the renovated property initially built-in 1934, also includes both an indoor and outdoor pool as well as a gym and a wine cellar. To hide the purchase of his new residence, Gere registered the estate to a Los Angeles trust company that he had previously used to sell and buy properties.

All about Richard Gere's wife, Alejandra Silva

Gere has reportedly put his 50-acre palatial Pound Ridge mansion, where he lived for over 20 years, on the market for $28 million. Gere and his wife are now neighbors to David Letterman and Jenn Gates (daughter of Bill Gates).

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva are among the most famous Hollywood couples with huge age gaps. Silva, 33 years younger than Gere, is an activist and philanthropist. Silva was born in February 1983 in Spain. Her father, Ignacio Silva, is a Spanish businessman and former vice president of the Real Madrid Football Club.

Silva has worked with organizations like the Beautiful Life Fund and the Rais Foundation for the Homeless. She has also participated in the Real Madrid Football Club Foundation’s African Initiative Project. Before marrying Gere, Silva was married to Govind Friedland from 2012 to 2015. She has a son named Albert, born in 2013 from her first marriage.

Gere met his then-future wife back when she was a little girl, as he was a family friend of the Silva family. However, the couple was reintroduced by a mutual friend in 2014 at a hotel in Positano, Italy, that Silva was managing.

According to several reports, following their reunion as adults, Gere sent Silva flowers until she agreed to a date, and he regularly writes her songs to date.

Following in her husband's footsteps, Silva converted to Buddhism when the couple married in 2018. The pair welcomed Alexander, their first child together, back in February 2019. In April 2020, Silva gave birth to her second son with Gere. The name of the child is yet to be revealed.

Gere was married twice before he tied the knot with Silva. His first wife was supermodel Cindy Crawford. Gere shares a son named Homer (born in 2000) with his second wife and actress, Carey Lowell.

