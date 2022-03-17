Who is Alex Stein? Comedian takes Plano City Council meeting by storm with rap on Vladimir Putin

Alex Stein, a Texas native, has gone viral on social media with his rap song calling for the execution of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the viral video, the social media personality can be seen rapping in front of a broadcast of the North Texas City Council meeting.

The lyrics of the songs include, "Put a bullet in Putin's brain," and "Vladimir Putin needs to die." This is not his first time performing at such a meeting.

Stein, who briefly appeared on ABC's 2012 reality competition The Glass House, has gained fame for appearing in videos at political meetings and making a scene. Despite describing himself as a comedian and satirist, one journalist has accused him of transphobia.

Who is Alex Stein and what did he sing at the council meeting?

Alex Stein is a comedian and self-described professional troll. He is also a famed YouTuber with 24.6K subscribers on his channel. Stein graduated from Highland Park High School in the affluent Dallas neighborhood of Highland Park.

Alex Stein has played a reality TV villain, spent a decade exposing infidels on the show Cheaters, and appeared in numerous films and television shows. Earlier, he was best known for saying, "I'm an idiot when it comes to smarts," on The Glass House.

His performance earned him this description from Gawker:

"He’s a garbage person to match a garbage show insofar that he is compulsively watchable."

In his latest performance, wearing a suit and tie that resembled the colors of the Ukrainian flag, Stein played a backing beat and sang:

"I'm the proof when I'm in the booth spitting on the mic. Anti-vax, Putin hates all of them Blacks. Putin is a bad racist. Put him in the ground, white or brown, and I'm in Plano town, and you know you just got found. I'm a p*mp, I own a blimp."

He praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him "smart," and said that the gas prices are high and the Russian President needs to die.

After the rap, Stein said they all need to get rid of Putin, as Lindsey Graham suggested. He then thanked the mayor and pointed out the name of his Instagram account.

Stein referenced Graham's repeated suggestion that someone assassinate Putin so that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict could end.

This is not the first time Stein has made headlines with his raps. In October 2021, he performed a song on the COVID-19 vaccines at the Dallas City Council, wearing medical scrubs and face masks.

Encouraging people in a hilarious way to get vaccinated, Alex Stein asked Dr Anthony Fauci to give him that "ouchie," referring to the prick that a person feels after the syringe enters the body.

Edited by Srijan Sen