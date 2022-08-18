Who is Alex Weaver? All about Stephen Colletti's new girlfriend as Reality star goes Instagram official

Stephen Colletti recently went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Alex Weaver. On August 17, reality tv star Colletti shared a picture with Weaver, where they can be seen enjoying their time on a boat. The caption reads,

“Magic hours are a bit more magical this year.”

Weaver commented on the post by saying that she is the luckiest girl, although she did not post the same picture on her Instagram. She, however, shared the photo on her Instagram Story.

Colletti was wearing a dark-colored long sleeve shirt with black sunglasses while Weaver was seen in a black and white striped sweater with gold earrings and necklaces.

Everything known about Stephen Colletti’s girlfriend

Alex Weaver’s LinkedIn page states that she is from Clemson University and has been working as a reporter and host for NASCAR since 2017. Although her age remains unknown, she is likely in her mid-20s.

Weaver’s LinkedIn profile also mentions that she has worked in the broadcast and social media industry and is an expert in multimedia production, along with editing tools such as Edius and Adobe. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication and Sports Broadcasting.

Detailed information about Weaver’s date of birth, career, educational background, and personal life remains unknown.

Detailed information about Colletti and Weaver’s relationship remains unavailable, although it seems they have been together for a long time.

Stephen Colletti’s relationship history

Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari attend Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week held at Smashbox Studios (Image via Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

Stephen Colletti was previously in a relationship with television personality and reality TV star Kristin Cavallari. Their relationship was also featured on the reality show Laguna Beach.

The duo launched a podcast called Back to the Beach in May 2022 and stated that Laguna Beach misrepresented them. While appearing on an episode of the podcast last month, Cavallari said,

“I remember being really upset about how they always made it seem like we were fighting, or just, like, we were so toxic for each other.”

She also added,

“Because yeah, we went through our stuff, but we actually had some really great moments too. And I do know there are some scenes later on in the season where they actually do show us when we were good. And that always made me happy. And I would be like, ‘Finally, people get to see how we really are.’ Like, if we were that toxic, we wouldn’t still be together.”

The duo said that a few scenes were filmed out of order and were a mixture of various periods, including things that happened a long time ago and a few months later. Although Colletti and Cavallari separated a long time ago, they remained good friends.

Stephen also dated Lauren Conrad, Hayden Panettiere for two years and Chelsea Kane from 2011 to 2013.

