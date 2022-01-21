Who is Tori Yorgey? WSAZ reporter hit by car on live TV in viral video

Tori Yorgey, a WSAZ-TV reporter from West Virginia, went viral after a video of her getting hit by a car while reporting on live TV surfaced online.

The incident took place when she was covering severe weather conditions in Dunbar City on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. In the live shot, the reporter can be seen tumbling out of her frame after being struck by a vehicle but rapidly regaining composure and continuing her journalistic duty.

Although the incident left her shaken, Yorgey also confirmed she was doing fine:

“Oh my God! I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK. I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK, Tim. We’re all good. I’m OK. That’s live TV for you.”

The driver of the car was also heard apologizing to the reporter in the background, but the latter continued to maintain her kind demeanor:

“Ma’am, you are so sweet, and you are OK.”

Yorgey also revealed that it was the second time she had been hit by a car:

“I actually got hit by a car in college, too, just like that. I am so glad I’m OK.”

The reporter also assured in-studio host Tim Irr about her well-being and said she would shift her camera towards a safer location:

“My whole life flashed before my eyes, but this is live TV and everything is OK. I thought I was in a safe spot, but clearly we might need to move the camera over a little bit.”

Following the viral incident, social media users praised Tori Yorgey for her courage and responsibility. Meanwhile, many called out Tim Irr for his initial lack of concern. In response, Irr said he could not see anything during the coverage and only heard the audio.

The studio host also mentioned that he was concerned for the reporter. The incident occurred during Yorgey’s last week with WSAZ-TV. She is set to join WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh next month.

Everything to know about Tori Yorgey

Tori Yorgey is a broadcast journalist from Philadelphia (Image via tori_yorgey/Instagram)

Tori Yorgey is a 25-year-old reporter and broadcast journalist from West Virginia. She grew up in Philadelphia and graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

She served as an intern at WBHV-FM and went on to become an on-air personality. Yorgey also worked as a daytime news intern at WTXF Fox29 News Philadelphia in 2018.

The reporter worked with several reporters, anchors, editors, writers and producers at WTXF and gained considerable experience about broadcasting. Following her stint at WSAZ-TV, she is set to take on a new role in WTAE-TV.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Yorgey turned down many job offers across the country to work in Pittsburgh and is currently excited for her upcoming venture:

“I want to cover as much of my home state as I can. I’m just excited to be back in Pennsylvania. I love it there.”

In addition to working as a reporter, Tori Yorgey loves hiking, kayaking and spending time with her family and friends.

Edited by R. Elahi