Who was Alina Page? All you need to know as mother-of-two kills herself by jumping from the roof of her luxury NYC apartment

In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded on Thursday, December 14 evening, Alina Page, a 35-year-old mother-of-two, lost her life after falling from the roof of her luxury apartment building in the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The incident occurred following a reported argument with her husband, Orthopedic surgeon Brian Page, according to the New York Post.

The couple, who had been just days away from celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary, had recently relocated to the bustling city from Temple, Texas, with their two children.

The disagreement that preceded the fateful incident took place in the couple's $7,500-a-month apartment in The Brittany, a ritzy high-rise known for its panoramic views of the East and Harlem rivers. According to sources, Alina left the flat following the argument, which is what caused the unfortunate incident.

The NYPD confirmed that Alina Page's injuries were consistent with a fall from an elevated height. She was rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell in critical condition but, despite efforts to save her, she succumbed to her injuries upon arrival.

Alina Page along with her husband, recently moved to the city from Temple, Texas, know more about her

Alina Page, a 35-year-old woman originally from Russia, was a mother-of-two who tragically lost her life in a heartbreaking incident in New York City. Alina and her husband, Orthopedic surgeon Brian Page, had recently moved to the city from Temple, Texas, with their two children.

On social media, Alina Page often shared pictures of her joyful moments with her family, showcasing a seemingly happy and vibrant life. Friends and neighbors described Alina Page as a loving mother and wife.

The circumstances surrounding Alina's death are marked by a reported argument with her husband, followed by her fall from the roof of their luxury apartment building in the Upper East Side.

It is also worth noting that this incident follows a recent case in which an individual fell from a tall building in New York City, highlighting concerns about the safety of such structures.

Moreover, it is worth noting that Brittany is an upscale apartment building near Gracie Mansion, known for its amazing views of the East and Harlem rivers. A two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in this building can be quite pricey, with a cost of around $7,500, as per information from StreetEasy.

The Brittany, in particular, offers residents amenities such as a 24-hour doorman, a rooftop sundeck with mesmerizing views, and a state-of-the-art fitness club.

The building, equipped with extraordinary safety measures, has raised questions about the nature of the incident. Residents describe the rooftop railing as tall, with windows with child safety features, and an overall family-friendly environment. While police have not officially labeled the incident as a suicide, investigations are ongoing.