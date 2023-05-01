Who is Alisa Bajraktarevic? NYC cop under investigation after preventing arrest of alleged drug dealer boyfriend 

Alisa Bajraktarevic, 33, a Bronx Robbery Squad Officer, is under internal investigation after she tried to protect her alleged drug dealer boyfriend from an arrest. On Saturday, April 29, narcotics detectives were on the brink of busting a drug dealer during a car stop when Alisa Bajraktarevic stepped out and caused a scene, identifying herself as a police officer and impeding the arrest of the suspect.

As per the New York Post, the NYPD was unaware of the supposed romantic involvement of one of their officers with the unidentified criminal, who they described as a “major” drug dealer in the area.

After the incident on Saturday, Alisa Bajraktarevic was immediately moved to desk duty and had her guns confiscated on suspicion that she was romantically involved with the alleged dealer. As per the post, when contacted, Bajraktarevic vehemently denied the allegations, while noting that her boyfriend was not a drug dealer.

Alisa Bajraktarevic was asked to stay away from the suspect after she met him at a gym

Citing an anonymous police source, the New York post reported that Alisa Bajraktarevic, who has been with the NYPD for 11 years, met the alleged drug dealer at a gym. She was reportedly warned to stay away from the suspect as narcotics detectives watched his movements for a while.

Detailing the incident, the source said that Bajraktarevic caused such commotion as the narcotics detectives questioned the suspect that they had to request a backup at the scene:

“One day they pulled him over. They didn’t know who she was until she stepped up and said who she was. She jumped out and got involved. They called in for backup."

A second source told the outlet that the alleged drug dealer is quite well-known in the department due to his criminal dealings. Detectives were reportedly going to search the suspect’s car, but decided against it after Alisa Bajraktarevic caused the scene.

“They ended up letting him go, but they dropped a log on her. It’s a dumb thing to do.”

Commenting on the couple’s relationship, they added:

“This person eventually is going to use you as a get-out-of-jail card, which is what he did.”

In a phone call with The Post, Bajraktarevic denied the allegations leveled against her and said:

“There are certain things I’m not allowed to speak on as per the department. But the alleged drug dealer? That’s not under investigation. He’s not a drug dealer.”

Bajraktarevic, who previously worked in the Bronx’s 48th Precinct, joined the Bronx Robbery Squad in June 2022. Her involvement with the alleged drug dealer has raised concerns in the police department as they have rules against officers consorting with known criminals.

Meanwhile, the New York Police Department is yet to officially address the incident, but in a brief statement to the post said that Bajraktarevic’s status has been modified.

