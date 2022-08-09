Who is Alyson Sandro? All about Barry Keoghan's girlfriend as Eternals star welcomes first child

Barry Keoghan recently welcomed his first child with Alyson Sandro. The Eternals star revealed the news on August 8 by sharing a black and white picture of himself and Alyson holding their baby. The caption reads,

“Welcome to the pack my boy. B R A N D O.”

Keoghan disclosed on his Instagram Story in June 2022 that he was expecting a child by holding a First Father’s Day card with sonogram photos.

Everything known about Barry Keoghan’s girlfriend

There are very few details available about Alyson Sandro. She is said to be a dentist and her father is from County Cavan. She came into the limelight as Barry Keoghan's girlfriend and has been featured in several pictures on Keoghan’s Instagram profile.

Keoghan and Sandro were speculated to be dating from February 2021 until Keoghan confirmed it on Instagram in September of the same year. Sandro has frequently accompanied Keoghan to several events and has not revealed much about her personal life.

Alyson is likely in her 30s and has blue eyes like Barry’s. Apart from all this, nothing much is known about Sandro.

Barry Keoghan, on the other hand, was in a relationship with Shona Guerin. They first met on Good Friday at a Killarney pub where Guerin was working. They appeared together on the Irish show, Livin’ with Lucy in 2019 and later separated in August 2020 after almost four years.

In brief, about Barry Keoghan

Keoghan has appeared in many movies and TV shows (Image via Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

Barry Keoghan was raised in Summerhill, Dublin, Ireland. He started his career by playing a small role in the film Between the Canals, followed by an Irish soap opera, Fair City, when he was 18.

He portrayed Wayne in the Irish drama series, Love/Hate and appeared in films like ’71, Mammal, and Trespass Against Us. He became popular for his appearances in two films, Dunkirk and The Killing of a Sacred Deer. He then played the role of an English soldier in the period drama film, Black ’47.

He was seen as Spencer Reinhart in the heist film, American Animals and was nominated for the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2019. He then appeared in other shows like Chernobyl and Living With Lucy. Although he was cast for the lead role in the post-apocalyptic drama Y: The Last Man, he left the production in February 2020.

However, Keoghan became famous for his performances in the MCU film, Eternals, and fantasy film, The Green Knight, in 2021. He was credited as the Unseen Arkham Prisoner in The Batman, although director Matt Reeves confirmed that he was the Joker. The deleted scene featuring Keoghan’s Joker and Robert Pattinson’s Batman was released by Warner Bros. in March 2022.

Keoghan will next be seen opposite Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin.

