Who was Anabel Gutierrez? Mexican actress and Chespirito star dies aged 90

Mexican actress Anabel Gutierrez passed away on August 21 at the age of 90. Her nephew Jose Luis Arevalo revealed the news on Twitter and wrote,

“Six hours after saying goodbye and having received her blessing, my beloved aunt Anabel Gutierrez passed away this Sunday night. RIP… I will always remember you!”

Gutierrez was well-known for her appearance as Chimoltrufia’s mother, Dona Espotaverderona, in the sketch comedy show Chespirito. Anabel’s cause of death remains unknown and further details on her funeral have not yet been revealed.

Anabel Gutierrez's journey in the entertainment industry

Born on September 5, 1931, detailed information about Anabel Gutierrez’s educational background remains unknown. She appeared as an extra in two films in 1949 – El Diablo no es Tan Diablo and La liga de las muchachas.

She was eventually offered major roles in other films that started with the 1951 Mexican drama film, Deseada. The film featured Dolores del Rio, Jorge Mistral, Jose Baviera, Arturo Soto Rangel, Enriqueta Reza, Hector Herrera, Wibeut Puerta, Don Chinto, Rosario Gutierrez, E. Puga and Nicolas Urcelay in the lead roles. The film was nominated for five Ariel Awards and won one for best musical score.

Anabel Gutierrez gained recognition for her appearance in Chespirito (Image via RogerAderly/Twitter)

She then appeared in another film, Azahares para tu boda alongside Fernando Soler, Marga Lopez, Sara Garcia, and Joaquin Pardave. She then became a well-known name in the Mexican film industry and gained recognition for her performances in Muchchas de uniforme, Rostros olvidados, and Escuela de vagabundos.

She won an Ariel Award for Best Youth Actor for Escuela de vagabundos in 1956. She portrayed important roles opposite famous Mexican actors in films like La visita que ne toco el timbre, Angelitos del trapecio, and El coyote emplumado. She appeared in the 1999 film La Ploma de Marsells with German Robles, which also marked her last film appearance.

Anabel started her television career during the late 1960s and had a good relationship with Gomez Bolanos Roberto, which helped her become a familiar name in the entertainment industry.

However, Gutierrez became famous for her performance as La Chimoltrufia’s mother, Dona Espotaverderona, in the Mexican sketch comedy show, Chespirito. Well-known personalities from the Mexican industry appeared on the show until it was discontinued in 1982. There were special 40-minute episodes from 1980 to 1995.

Anabel Gutierrez’s daughter Amariani Romero Gutierrez is also an actress and has appeared in telenovelas like De frente al sol, Mujer, casos de la vida real, Lola, erase una vez, Mar de amor and more.

She also has a granddaughter, Macarena García. Macarena is known for her work in the series Control Z.

Further details about Anabel’s personal life remain unknown. There have been no reports of Anabel being romantically linked to anyone in all these years.

