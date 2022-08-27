Who is Anders Odegaard? Lawyer charged for allegedly beating ex-wife to death in front of children

On Tuesday, North Dakota lawyer Anders Odegaard allegedly beat his ex-wife to death in Minnesota.

According to the New York Post, the incident is said to have occurred while the lady was holding her children, who reportedly screamed for Odegaard to stop. After Carissa Odegaard died, 2 of the children went onto the streets and asked for help from strangers. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Carissa dead and Anders in his underwear.

According to People, the alleged killing comes a year after Anders and Carissa Odegaard divorced. The couple was reportedly arguing about the sons. The parents had shared custody of their children.

Anders Odegaard was debt-ridden

According to NBC, Anders Odegaard was identified in official files as the state's attorney for Mercer County, North Dakota. This is the last position he was identified with. However, Heavy News revealed that the lawyer has faced severe instability in the past few years and was fired from several jobs.

Court records indicate that along with a failing career, Anders Odegaard had finalized his divorce in September 2021, after ten years of marriage to Carissa Odegaard. However, there are signs that Anders did not want the divorce.

According to court files:

“Mr. Odegaard indicated that he would not consent to service, nor would he agree to service by mail."

Moreover, after this, he faced further issues as a bank sued him for over $11000. Court records also indicate that he had several debts.

The allegations against Anders Odegaard

The situation came to light on Tuesday when Anders and Carissa Odegaard argued about custody. According to the couple's children, Anders Odegaard did not want their mother to take them to church. According to the Independent, the children told authorities that Anders grabbed several weapons and attacked Carissa during the heated argument.

Prosecutors noted the brutal nature of the beating. They stated:

"The victim was treated with particular cruelty."

In response to Carissa Odegaard's death, her grandfather Gerald Nilsen mourned her death on Facebook.

He wrote:

“To all of our dear friends – we have had a horrible tragedy strike our family. Our oldest granddaughter was pronounced brain-dead tonight. She has five children ages nine to three."

The statement continued:

"We were present when the children were told that their mama was dead by a professional at the hospital. That was traumatic for all. We need your prayers and strength from God’s hand. I will get back to my regular writing as quickly as I can.”

Odegaard is currently in custody on a $2.5 million bond. He has been charged with second-degree murder, which could carry up to 40 years in prison.

