Who is Andie Rosafort? New Fairfield lunch lady arrested over relations with 14-year old

On March 1, Andie Rosafort, a lunch lady in the New Fairfield school district, was arraigned for allegedly having inappropriate relations with a 14-year-old boy.

According to Fox News Digital, in February, Andie Rosafort was arrested on suspicions that she had assaulted a 14-year-old. The criminal complaint stated that Rosafort was accused of establishing online contact with the victim when he was only in the 8th grade.

Trigger warning: This article concerns predatory behavior and crimes against minors. Reader discretion advised.

Months later, when the victim was in the 9th grade, Rosafort allegedly enticed the minor into her car before assaulting him. An arrest warrant was announced for the lunch lady on February 17. Three days later, she reportedly turned herself in.

She has been charged with enticing a minor by computer, risk of injury to a minor, and second-degree s*xual assault.

All there is to know about Andie Rosafort

According to Meaww, Andie Paige Rosafort is listed as married, though the status of her relationship with her spouse currently remains unknown. Sources reported that she also used to maintain a private online TikTok account called @thepeachespaige.

As reported by the News Times, while Rosafort spoke to her victim for months, the conversation became illicit in September 2022, when she sent him inappropriate photos. After Rosafort's arrest, authorities obtained her cell phone data, establishing that she had sent several illegal photos and videos to the victim.

The warrant read:

"The victim stated he was surprised he received a photo from her, so he stated he asked Rosafort if she meant to send the photo to him, and she then sent another photo. The victim stated that most times, Rosafort sent unsolicited photos and video."

Months later, after the victim turned 14, he was attending a party when Andie Rosafort supposedly took him away in her SUV, where she allegedly assaulted him. Authorities noted that upon the boy's return, his said that he began behaving "oddly."

The police statement read:

“During an interview, a parent of one of the victim’s friends told investigators that on Saturday, January 14, 2023, while the parent was traveling out of state, their child had called them sounding upset."

The statement elaborated on what the victim's friend told his parents, who immediately notified the boy's family:

According to the parent, their child had attended a gathering the night before at a residence in New Fairfield and that during the gathering one of the child’s friends said they needed to leave but that they planned to return. The parent further explained that their child’s friend left the gathering and then was behaving oddly upon rejoining the group a short time later.”

Andie Rosafort is scheduled for another court date on March 23.

