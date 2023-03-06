Who is Andrea Serrano? 31-year-old Colorado woman who had a child with a 13-year-old avoids jail term

On Thursday, March 2, Colorado woman Andrea Serrano, 31, accepted a plea deal after she was found guilty of having a child with a 13-year-old boy.

According to Gazzette, Andrea Serrano was accused of having inappropriate relations with a teenage boy who reportedly viewed her as a maternal figure. While she faced up to 10 years in prison on the charges, the plea deal confirmed that she would not receive jail time.

Andrea Serrano will be required to register as a s*x offender. Presently, the 13-year-old victim's biological mother is fighting for custody of the child born from the illegal affair.

Serrano is also facing two additional misdemeanor charges for supposedly violating a court protection order. As a result, she is expected in court on March 23.

Andrea Serrano had been living with the teenage victim

As per News Au, Andrea Serrano is a woman from Fountain, Colorado, who had reportedly been living with her teenage victim for a period of time. While officials have not disclosed how she sustained herself at the time of the assault, she was reportedly regarded by the victim as a surrogate mother figure.

The arrest affidavit read:

"he (the victim) looked at her (Serrano) like a mother figure and even called her mom before."

According to Colorado authorities, Serrano was arrested after a therapist discovered that the relationship between her and the then 13-year-old had involved inappropriate intimacy.

Upon being arrested on July 5, Serrano reportedly told investigators that the teen had lived with her for several weeks and that she was pregnant with his child.

The teen's biological mother said of the incident:

“I feel like my son is robbed of his childhood."

She continued:

“Now he’s having to be a father. He’s a victim, and he’s going to have to live with that for the rest of his life. I feel like if she was a man and he was a little girl, it would definitely be different. They would be seeking more. I feel like because he is not a woman, they are not. They are having compassion for her.”

As per KKTV, the prosecution said in court that by 2023, Andrea Serrano had already had the child she had conceived with the teenager. While the teenager's mother claimed that her family should have custody of the child, court officials noted that it was an issue that needed to be handled separately.

In May 2023, Serrano will discover how long she will be under probation.

