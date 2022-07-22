Who was Angela Jacobs? Tributes pour in as WFTV reporter passes away

WFTV anchor and reporter Angela Jacobs recently passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, following a long battle with metastatic breast cancer. The news was confirmed by her colleagues on WFTV. Anchor Nancy Alvarez paid tribute to Jacobs on social media and wrote,

“She fought a valiant, dignified fight against breast cancer often masking difficult moments behind her brave, radiant smile.”

Angela’s colleague and friend Shannon Butler stated that she was loyal to her family and friends. Butler further mentioned that Jacobs only spoke about her diagnosis so that it could help someone else and focused on her life since she wanted to live it to the fullest.

Everything known about Angela Jacobs

Angela Jacobs worked on WFTV, Fox Sports, Eyewitness News and NBC Sports Network (Image via angelajacobswftv/Instagram)

Angela Jacobs finished her graduation from University of South Carolina, according to her WFTV profile. She then acquired her postgraduate degree from University of Missouri. She was interested in sports and loved to travel.

Jacobs started her career as a journalist on Fox Sports, where she was a contributing reporter for the Rays and Lighting coverage in Florida in 2008. She received two regional Emmys and many other accolades for her sports journalism work in Tampa Bay over nine years at WSTP.

She joined WFTV as a general assignment reporter for Eyewitness News in 2013. She initially gained recognition for covering the story of a woman who sued a hospital stating that she was abused as a patient. Jacobs then broke the story of a woman being stalked by her ex-boyfriend in 2015 and the stalker was later taken into custody. The case also made regional legislators check the status of internet stalking in Florida.

Angela opened up about her breast cancer in 2020. She revealed that she had 56 treatments in five weeks along with four surgeries which led to some hair loss. She recovered temporarily after a two-year struggle. However, she was once again diagnosed with the disease in 2020 and underwent chemotherapy alongside experimental treatments.

She was an advocate for breast cancer survivors with Vanessa Echols and Nancy Alvarez. She co-hosted a 30-minute special, Hope and Healing, on WFTV in 2021, recalling her struggle with cancer in 2020. Jacobs’ mother is a breast cancer survivor.

Despite being a well-known personality, Angela did not have a Wikipedia page, so further information is unavailable. Her age at the time of death remains unknown, but it is estimated that she was around 40 to 50 years old.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about the demise of Angela Jacobs.

Scott Anez @AnezSez Very sorry to hear about the passing of @WFTV reporter Angela Jacobs. I worked with her at ESPN and @WDBONews She was a great journalist and a special person. RIP AJ. Very sorry to hear about the passing of @WFTV reporter Angela Jacobs. I worked with her at ESPN and @WDBONews She was a great journalist and a special person. RIP AJ.

Joe! 😎 @JoeCulotta wftv.com/news/local/ora… I'm saddened by the passing of WFTV reporter, Angela Jacobs. Angela and I worked on a few stories together during my time at @AmericanCancer Society. Raising awareness about cancer through news was important to her because of her battle. RIP I'm saddened by the passing of WFTV reporter, Angela Jacobs. Angela and I worked on a few stories together during my time at @AmericanCancer Society. Raising awareness about cancer through news was important to her because of her battle. RIP 🙏 wftv.com/news/local/ora…

Amy Kaufeldt FOX 35 @Fox35Amy wftv.com/news/local/ora… I never had a chance to meet Angela, but I always admired her work and journalistic integrity. We also had the exact same team of doctors for our breast cancer journeys. My love and prayers go out to her family, friends and colleagues at @WFTV I never had a chance to meet Angela, but I always admired her work and journalistic integrity. We also had the exact same team of doctors for our breast cancer journeys. My love and prayers go out to her family, friends and colleagues at @WFTV. 🙏 wftv.com/news/local/ora…

Nick Papantonis WFTV @NPapantonisWFTV It’s been a tough day in our newsroom. WFTV reporter and anchor @AngelaJacobsTV passed away last night after a battle with breast cancer. She was a mentor to many of us and an inspiration to many more. You can watch the tribute her here: wftv.com/news/local/ora… It’s been a tough day in our newsroom. WFTV reporter and anchor @AngelaJacobsTV passed away last night after a battle with breast cancer. She was a mentor to many of us and an inspiration to many more. You can watch the tribute her here: wftv.com/news/local/ora…

Phil Landeros @PhilLanderos

wftv.com/news/local/ora… Sad to hear about the death of my former co-worker, Angela Jacobs. A talented broadcast journalist and a great human being. We'll miss you. Sad to hear about the death of my former co-worker, Angela Jacobs. A talented broadcast journalist and a great human being. We'll miss you. wftv.com/news/local/ora…

Tim Gallagher @timgallager Rest In Peace Angela Jacobs from channel 9 news in Orlando. You will be missed Rest In Peace Angela Jacobs from channel 9 news in Orlando. You will be missed 😥

Jacobs is survived by her family members, whose identities remain unknown. It has not been disclosed if she was married.

