Who was Angela Tramonte? All about the Saugus native who died after going on a hike with Dario Dizdar, a cop whom she met on Instagram

Angela Tramonte, 31, went hiking up the Camelback Mountain in Phoenix, Arizona, along with off-duty police officer Dario Dizdar on Friday, July 30. The two were texting each other on Instagram and had decided to meet after two months.

Unfortunately, the date did not go as planned. Within 24 hours of being in Arizona, Tramonte was pronounced dead during the hike. Her friends are demanding justice after several discrepancies were found in Dizdar’s narration of the event.

Family members have identified the woman who died on Camelback Mountain, Friday as 31 year old Angela Tramonte.

The Massachusetts native was hiking with her boyfriend but she left him early to return to the car.

Dizdar had a history of lying while on duty which made Tramonte’s friends agitated. According to The Daily Beast, Dizdar had lied to Arizona police in 2009 about his identity during a criminal investigation.

What happened to Angela Tramonte?

Fitness enthusiast Angela Tramonte is said to have started the hike in the morning along with Dizdar. Phoenix recorded a temperature of 104 degrees on the day of the hike, which led to Tramonte feeling overheated and returning to the car park while Dizdar continued the hike.

According to the police report obtained by Fox 10 Phoenix:

"The witness also told officers, during the hike Ms Tramonte decided to head back down the trail and asked him to continue to the top to take pictures so that she could share them on her social media. The pair agreed to meet later at the car."

Angela Tramonte was reported missing by Dizdar. Police and fire crews were called to the trail to search for her. Tramonte was later found dead on the northeast side of the mountain.

Tramonte’s death leaves friends confused

Her friends claimed that the circumstances around Tramonte’s death did not add up. Her friend Stacy Geradi told WBZ-TV that,

"If somebody’s walking up a mountain and you’re seeing her in distress and she’s not feeling well and she’s exhausted – why wouldn’t you walk her back down? Why would you continue to walk back up? It doesn’t make sense."

Family & friends are identifying local woman who died on hike up Camelback Mountain in Phoenix, AZ, as 31-year-old Angela Tramonte. Loved ones tell #Boston25 the North Shore native was visiting a man she met on Instagram pic.twitter.com/tlJ248hVX8 — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) August 2, 2021

Another friend, Melissa Buttaro, stated that she had heard that Tramonte always carried a water bottle with her, which would make the circumstances of her death questionable.

Buttaro set up a GoFundMe to bring justice to her friend Angela Tramonte. The campaign hopes to raise money to return the body to her home state of Massachusetts and cover funeral expenses.

The GoFundMe's description reads:

"She went missing for hours and was found dead from heat exhaustion. Angela lived a very healthy, active lifestyle. She woke up early every morning to go the gym. She did weekly meal planning and was obsessed with drinking water. She also loved walking her dog Dolce every day."

The GoFundMe also claimed there were many inconsistencies in the timeline of Tramonte’s death.

Phoenix Police are still investigating Angela Tramonte’s death, but authorities currently believe there was no foul play at the time of her passing.

