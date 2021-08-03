Instagram removes Alexa Bliss' tattoo post for being 'offensive'

Alexa Bliss took to her Instagram story section last night to clap back at the social media site for removing an 'offensive' post.

Bliss is one of the most popular female stars in WWE today. She has been a big Disney fan ever since she was a child and occasionally shares posts related to the same on her Instagram handle.

Instagram takes down Alexa Bliss' Disney tattoo post

Alexa Bliss has gotten a bunch of tattoos in the past, with a few having connections to Disney. It looks like Instagram has removed one of Bliss' posts highlighting her Disney tattoo, as per her Instagram story.

She stated that Instagram took her tattoo post down as the site found it 'offensive'. Check out the screengrab of Bliss' story below. You can also check out the story HERE.

Alexa Bliss' Disney tattoo post has been removed by Instagram

Alexa Bliss isn't the first WWE Superstar whose seemingly harmless post was taken down by the social media site for being 'offensive'. A short while ago, her close friend Braun Strowman took a shot at Instagram for removing a post that he had shared back in late 2020. The post shows The Monster Among Men kicking Keith Lee in the face on WWE RAW.

Alexa Bliss is currently a mainstay on RAW and is doing some of the best work of her career as a disturbed and twisted entity. She was possessed by The Fiend last year and the duo later made their way to RAW during the WWE Draft.

Bray Wyatt was recently let go by WWE in quite possibly the most head-scratching decision taken by the company in recent memory. Bliss had betrayed The Fiend during his match against arch-rival Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37, but nothing came of it.

As for Bliss, she still has a long way to go as a WWE Superstar. She has already done pretty well for herself and has built up quite a resume during her WWE run. Here's hoping that the best is yet to come for Bliss.

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Wrestling on Instagram? Click here to stay updated!

Edited by Kaushik Das