Instagram removes Braun Strowman's WWE photo for being 'violent'

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman lashed out at Instagram for removing an in-ring still that he had posted back in November, for "violence and incitement."

Braun Strowman was one of the most dominant WWE Superstars in the company during his stint there. The Monster Among Men's insane strength quickly turned him into a major attraction among fans. Strowman put down a long list of WWE Superstars during his run in the promotion.

Back in late 2020, Braun Strowman was still a mainstay on WWE TV and engaged in a bunch of battles with popular babyface Keith Lee. In November of last year, Strowman posted a photo on his Instagram handle that showed him in action against Lee on RAW. Strowman can be seen kicking Lee right in the face in the middle of the ring.

Instagram deemed the post inappropriate and proceeded to remove it for "violence and incitement." Braun Strowman wasn't thrilled about this and bashed the social media site for censoring his post. Check out the screengrab of the story that Strowman posted:

Braun Strowman reacts to Instagram removing his post

Braun Strowman's WWE career has mostly been about domination and physicality

One wonders why Instagram decided to take down Braun Strowman's post as he has posted such stuff on several occasions in the past as well. Strowman and several other wrestlers post photos like the one in question on a weekly basis to promote themselves and WWE on social media.

Braun Strowman made his way to the main roster in 2015 and quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with. He was the muscle of The Wyatt Family and did well for himself as a scary bad guy. Strowman was later pushed as a main event star and feuded against the likes of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

His moment in the spotlight came at WrestleMania 36 where he defeated WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg to win his first and only Universal title.

Braun Strowman was released a short while ago and it came as a major surprise to the WWE Universe. It was recently reported that WWE wants to bring Strowman back after seeing AEW sign several former WWE Superstars in succession.

Check out all the latest WWE superstar interviews every week on Sportskeeda Wrestling Youtube.

Edited by Alan John