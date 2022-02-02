Who is Anjelah Johnson-Reyes’ husband? Couple’s rumored net worth explored ahead of The Real Dirty Dancing premiere

Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, who will participate in The Real Dirty Dancing, is married to musician Manwell Reyes. The couple tied the knot in 2011 and have known each other since high school.

Manwell is the lead singer, CEO, and frontman of Warner Bros. recording artist Group 1 Crew. It is a five-time Dove Award-winning band that is popular for its hip-hop music. He has also founded another band called PANDA$ that mainly focuses on mainstream music.

Apart from being a singer, he is also a songwriter, rapper, TV personality, and actor. He has hosted a fashion reality show, The Collective, and has acted in movies like Restored Me and Mom’s Night Out.

However, he has made most of his fortune through his music band. His rumored net worth is a million dollars.

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes’ fortune explored

Johnson-Reyes is a popular comedian, actress, author, and a former NFL cheerleader. She is best known for her stint in MADtv season 13. Her characters on the show were a Vietnamese nail salon employee and a fast food employee named Bon Qui Qui. In 2008, Johnson-Reyes was nominated for an ALMA Award for Outstanding Female Performance in a Comedy Television Series for MADTv.

The 39-year-old celebrity has also appeared in a few movies, including Our Family Wedding, The Box, Alvin and Chipmunks: The Squeakuel, Moms' Night Out, and Enough Said.

She also had her own Comedy Central show, Anjelah Johnson: That's How We Do It and even performed at Super Bowl XXXVII. Over the years, she made a significant fortune through her entertainment career. Her reported net worth is $500,000.

All about comedian’s upcoming appearance on The Real Dirty Dancing

Comedian Johnson-Reyes is all set to showcase her dancing talent on stage on The Real Dirty Dancing. She will be accompanied by seven other celebrities including Johnson-Reyes, Brie Bella, Tyler Cameron, Howie Dorough, Corbin Bleu, Cat Cora, Loni Love, and Antonio Gates.

The Real Dirty Dancing is centered around the iconic 1987 film Dirty Dancing. The contestants have to re-create the movie’s legendary scenes, especially the famous lift. A man and a woman will be announced winners at the end of the competition series. They will be crowned as Johnny and Baby, which are the character names from the movie.

The Real Dirty Dancing will premiere on FOX on Tuesday, February 1, at 9.00 pm ET.

