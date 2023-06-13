Who is Ariane Davis? Love & Hip Hop star arrested for domestic violence in New York City

Ariane Davis of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fame was arrested after she got into a fight with another woman in a New York City hotel on Monday, June 12, 2023. The incident took place at the Moxy Times Square around 5 am, when a verbal dispute between the 44-year-old socialite and the victim turned physical.

Following a 911 call, law enforcement authorities found the victim, a 33-year-old woman with scratches on her neck and injuries to her hands.

Davis was arrested at the scene and booked on one count of attempted assault and one count of harassment. She appeared in court on Monday evening in a Black Balenciaga dress.

According to the prosecutor, Stephan Millan, Davis herself made a statement to the cops and admitted to her guilt.

Ariane Davis appeared in the first six seasons of VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The 44-year-old was born in Mississippi and moved to Atlanta as an adult. She is a bartender and a self-proclaimed celebrity mixologist catering to large-scale nightclubs.

Ariane Davis rose to fame as a supporting cast member on the reality TV series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, a documentary-soap-style show focusing on women in the Hip Hop industry and their lives. She plays the confidant and advisor to the protagonist and her former best friend, Mimi Faust.

Both Mimi and Davis became best friends around 2002-2003, which landed her (Ariane) a regular role in the series.

She usually served as the voice of reason during an internal conflict on the show and was critical of the male cast members, especially Nikko, in the third and fourth seasons. In season five, she focused on her music career. Her role was phased out of the show by season six, after a fallout with Mimi.

The socialite currently boasts a following of over 650,000 followers on her Instagram account @whoisariane and has a net worth of $200,000. She is bi-sexual and very active in the Atlanta LGBT community.

What happened at Ariane Davis' arraignment hearing?

Both the prosecutor and defense stated that Davis and the victim "live together" and called the altercation a "domestic issue."

Prosecutor Stephan Millan later requested a temporary order of protection, despite the 33-year-old victim not wanting one as "she (was) not in fear of her safety. He however added:

"Given the relationship with the party, the fact that the defendant already confessed to hitting the complaining victim, that she did hit the complaining victim, the people are requesting a full temporary order of protection."

Following Monday evening's arraignment hearing, Ariane Davis's attorney Eric Sanders hoped for a quick resolution as he told the New York Post:

"It’s an unfortunate incident to happen but hopefully it will be resolved by the next court date."

Judge Soma Syed issued a temporary order of protection against Davis and released the socialite. Her next court date was set for July 26, 2023.

No other statements were released by Davis or her team.

