Who was Artem Tepler? GoFundMe raises more than $185,000 as self-made developer dies aged 41 

Schon Tepler co-founder Artem Tepler has died at the age of 41. The Los Angeles-based developer passed away on Wednesday. Reports of his death were confirmed by Bisnow, who also announced that the father of one died by suicide. A GoFundMe page has since been created for his daughter.

Artem Tepler was a well-known businessman who founded the company Schon Tepler alongside co-founder Paul Schon in 2009. Their company is best known for real estate development and investments. According to their official website, they specialize in “ground-up development of multi-family real estate, property management, and construction.”

Investment organization Gelt Ventures’ partner Keith Wasserman took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm the tragic news. He said in a tweet:

“RIP Artem. You will be really missed. You were a true mensch and always made time to talk to me no matter how busy you were. Very saddened by this news. RIP friend.”

Artem Tepler was born in Siberia

The real estate enthusiast revealed on X in June that he was born in Siberia and came to the U.S. as a refugee at the young age of nine. He shared that he worked blue-collar jobs including cleaning and loading cars, pumping gas and also as a janitor between the ages of 13 and 18 to make ends meet.

In 2000, he studied at Rutgers College to graduate with a degree in finance. At the young age of 22, he registered his own LLC to become a real-estate entrepreneur. Speaking about his start, Artem Tepler recounted:

“All I wanted was to be a landlord in my college town. Collecting checks from college kids seemed like the best career choice, flipping houses was the path that I saw to get there.”

In 2008, Tepler went on to pursue a master’s degree in real estate development. After graduation he met his business partner Schon, with whom he built their own “real estate syndication” and took on several extensive projects.

Artem Tepler revealed that Schon Tepler went on to develop $250 million worth of apartments and take on 30 projects.

According to Schon Tepler’s official website, they are also partnered with companies LaColive, Schon Tepler Reality Inc. and Schon Tepler Construction Inc. Artem also revealed that Schon Tepler’s upcoming goals was to do “20- 30 institutional deals via JVs with institutional capital in Texas.”

Artem Tepler is married to Carla Jones. According to her official Instagram account she is a writer. The couple are parents to a young daughter.

GoFundMe fundraiser raises over $185,000 following the death of the Schon Tepler co-founder

Paul Schon created the GoFundMe fundraiser, “Artem Tepler,” where he went on to raise nearly $190,000. Speaking about the latter, Schon wrote in the fundraising campaign:

“He was so generous, and giving and I'm sure we were all touched by him in many incredible ways.”

The GoFundMe page is raising money to cover funeral expenses and also Tepler's daughter’s college fund.

The highest amount of $2000 was donated by Seth Weissman, who shared that Tepler was a “valued client, friend and inspiration.”