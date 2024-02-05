Who is Ashley Warren AKA Wyless Man? Rapper arrested after his “unregistered XL Bullies” allegedly mauled elderly woman to death

Ashley Warren, also known as Wyless Man, was arrested on Saturday following the tragic death of his mother-in-law, Esther Martin. The 68-year-old woman was in Jaywick, Essex, to visit her 11-year-old grandson.

According to The Sun, Esther was reportedly babysitting her grandson for the weekend while Warren was away, leaving behind his dogs in the house. As the elderly woman tried to shoo the dogs away with a broom, the two dogs attacked her.

Esther’s grandson was terrified as the 11-year-old heard his grandmother scream, “Get off! Get off!” and desperately ran to the street to raise the alarm and ask neighbors for help.

Upon hearing the distressing situation, several neighbors arrived with shovels to break into Ashley Warren’s house. But by the time they managed to break in, it was too late for Esther. When the Essex Police arrived at the scene at 4:00 pm that evening, they pronounced her dead at the scene.

Ashley Warren AKA Wyless Man is the owner of 8 unregistered Bully dogs

Warren with his son (Image via Instagram/@wylessman)

Ashley Warren, a 39-year-old aspiring rapper who goes by the name “Wyless Man” on social media, is a resident of Jaywick Street in Essex. According to the Daily Mail, Warren lived with his late wife, Claire Louise Hayes, who passed away in 2022 due to an illness.

Despite their prior separation, Warren and Claire remained in contact for the sake of their son. Following Claire’s death, it became a household of father and son, along with their dogs. Warren’s son is currently 11 years old.

Paul Martin, Esther’s son, told The Sun that Ashley Warren was the owner of eight XL bullies – 2 adults and 6 puppies. The adults were named Bear, aged 2, and Beauty, aged 4. Martin expressed his belief that all the dogs are unregistered and uninsured.

Residents on Jaywick Street also reported seeing Warren walk the dogs regularly. Talking about Warren’s dogs, his neighbors mentioned that they were “proper aggressive,” which is why most of them avoided going anywhere near their house.

One neighbor said,

“They were always barking and trying to get through the gate. They would attack the gate.”

Ashley Warren was allegedly against the new rules against owning an XL Bully without a certificate

The Martin family revealed to The Sun that Warren opposed the new rules against owning an XL Bully without a certificate in England and Wales. Sonia, Esther’s other daughter, also reported how Warren said, “Don’t tell me what to do with my own fucking dogs,” when the regulations were released in late 2023.

As per the news outlet, Ashley Warren also posted an ad on Facebook in November 2023 for selling XL Bully puppies for £500.

Expand Tweet

However, Carol Strotter, Warren’s grandmother, denied such claims, stating that the animals were his pets and were never being sold or bought. Speaking from her home in Walton, Essex, she shared how the incident came as a terrible shock to her, saying:

“Ashley loved the dogs. He was never cruel to anybody. He was very careful. He kept the fence in good order to keep the dogs from going astray. They never attacked anybody.”

She continued,

“From what I’ve heard from Ashley, the dogs haven’t been aggressive. I think with the puppies around, it probably changed their behavior.”

As the Essex Police arrived at the scene, both the adult dogs were destroyed at Ashley Warren’s home, with the wrapper being arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offenses.