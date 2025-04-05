Who did Audri DuBois play in Power Rangers? Actress recalls the on-set treatment of the cast members during pilot

Audri DuBois, one of the actresses from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, recently revealed the working conditions and the on-set treatment of the cast members during the 1993 pilot episode. The actress appeared on Investigation Discovery's docuseries Hollywood Demons' third episode, which will air on April 7, and shared her personal experience on the set.

In the 1993 pilot episode of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Audri DuBois played Trini Kwan, the Yellow Ranger. According to People on April 5, 2025, she was later replaced by actress Thuy Trang.

According to the media outlet, Audri DuBois said in the preview of episode three, Dark Side of the Power Rangers, that the shooting location for the pilot episode was extremely hot, and an actor playing a villain allegedly got a heatstroke. The other actors then reportedly demanded an ambulance for him. DuBois said,

"When we were shooting the pilot, we were out in the desert; it's got to be 110 degrees, and someone has a heat stroke. It was one of the bad guys in a wet suit with a rubber mask over their head... He's flopping around like a fish. Me and the others had come together and agreed we were not gonna continue shooting until this guy gets in an ambulance and goes on."

DuBois also stated in the docuseries that their budget was small and they didn't have much time to shoot the pilot episode, so the staff allegedly offered $100 to anyone who could put on the man's costume and replace him while he got medical help. Audri DuBois said the situation scared her, and she felt it wasn't okay.

"It was offered to anyone there that they would get $100 if they took that man’s wetsuit off and put it on, so that we could continue shooting, and someone did. The original man was in his underwear, in the dirt, flopping around, waiting for an ambulance. I was watching that going, 'What?' Like, 'This is not okay. It’s scaring me,'" she said.

What did Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' head writer say about the working conditions?

Power Rangers (Image via Getty)

According to Entertainment Weekly's April 4 report, Tony Oliver—the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' head writer—claimed on Investigation Discovery's docuseries Hollywood Demons that the working conditions on set were harsh. As per the writer, the actors were allegedly contracted to "work to death."

Oliver stated that according to the union, actors were supposed to work a maximum of 10 hours a day, but during the filming, the show's actors were filming for 12 to 14 hours a day. He also noted that the Power Rangers had to jump around a lot, making their jobs harder. He said,

"Basically, these contracts made it okay to work you to death, and they did. They're not just sitting around saying lines. They're jumping around; it's very physical. They have to work out and train to maintain their characters. Our shoot days were much longer; we shot 12 to 14 hour days where unions were eight to 10, so it could be a little abusive to the actors."

According to IMDb, the third episode of Hollywood Demons, titled Dark Side of the Power Rangers, will air on April 7, 2025. The Investigation Discovery docuseries is available to stream on Max.

