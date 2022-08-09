Who is Austin Kevitch? All about the Lox club CEO amid ongoing Camila Cabello romance

Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello was photographed with a new partner, Austin Kevitch, over the weekend, after she broke up with Shawn Mendes last year.

As per photos and videos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 25-year-old singer was seen getting cozy with the Lox Club CEO, Kevitch, on Sunday, August 7, as the new pair roamed around in Los Angeles.

Pictures show Camila and Austin holding hands while walking and spending time with each other on a coffee date where Camila was seen planting a kiss on the 31-year-old's cheeks.

For the outing, Cabello wore a blue floral dress with short sleeves and open-toed sandals, while Austin kept it casual with shorts and a tee.

All you need to know about Camila Cabello's new partner, Austin Kevitch

Born on July 5, 1991, Austin Kevitch is a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and is one of the three kids of Lisa and Andrew Kevitch.

The 31-year-old serves as the CEO of the dating app, Lox Club, which according to its website, is "a members-only dating club for people with ridiculously high standards." The application process to enlist on the app happens to be rigorous and only takes the kind of people on board that "your mother would approve of."

Reportedly, Austin developed the Lox Club app after going through a bad breakup. He also serves as a co-founder of a software development company, Brighten.

While speaking to news outlet Bustle in February 2022, according to Hollywood Life, Kevitch revealed how him being single would benefit his venture.

“I definitely want a girlfriend, but also being single helps with running Lox Club because I know all the pain points that single people feel and I know exactly what I would want in an app. I think once I’m living ‘happily ever after’ with someone running off into the sunset, I won’t be as in touch with all the annoying things about dating.”

Celebrities like Lil Yachty and Bhad Bhabie have also recently invested $1 million in his dating app venture.

On the education front, Austin is a graduate of Brucknell University where he earned a degree in business management and computer engineering.

As per news outlet Elle, Austin Kevitch's net worth is $5 million, but it is likely to be more at the moment, now that he has big names attached to his project.

Rumors about Camila Cabello and Austin dating began in June 2022 when they were spotted spending time with each other in Los Angeles. However, even though they were photographed getting cozy, they are yet to confirm their romance officially.

The news of Camila's new partner comes months after she ended things with Canadian singer Shawn Mendes. They announced their break-up via a mutual Instagram post. The singers had dated for two years before calling it quits.

