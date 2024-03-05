Who is Austin Stowell? Meet the actor set to play Leroy Jethro Gibbs in prequel NCIS: Origins

CBS’ long-term epic NCIS series first came around back in September 2003. Since then, it has aired a total of 460 episodes over 21 seasons. The series has, as a result, garnered a huge worldwide fanbase and continues to be one of the most highly watched on the CBS roster.

NCIS has seen the release of a plethora of spinoffs as well, such as NCIS: Hawaiʻi, NCIS: Sydney, and more recently, NCIS: Origins. The Origins series in particular follows the character of Leroy Jethro Gibbs in his formative years. Played originally by Mark Harmon, the character will now be portrayed by 39-year-old Austin Stowell.

Austin Stowell to play younger Leroy Jethro Gibbs in NCIS: Origins

Mark Harmon has been an NCIS regular and has played the role for more than two decades, right from the introduction of Jethro Gibbs in the original series. Now, taking up the mantle of the younger version of the character is Austin Stowell, who has plenty of experience as well, despite being a fresh face for NCIS viewers.

Born in December 1984, Stowell is currently 39 years old and was born in Connecticut. He made his debut way back in 2011 via the lead role in the movie Puncture and has since garnered a range of acting credits.

This includes his work in Dolphin Tale, Love and Horror, 12 Strong, Swallow, and The Hating Game, among others. In addition to his film career, he has also garnered a range of impressive TV credits. This includes roles in projects such as The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Catch-22, Keep Breathing, A Friend of the Family, and the upcoming Three Women series.

While Stowell is undoubtedly an unknown face for NCIS fans, he has a stellar acting career and can be expected to more than do justice to the fan-favorite Leroy Jethro Gibbs. The most devoted of fans might recognize Austin Stowell from his cameo role in season 2 of the CBS spinoff, Los Angeles. He portrayed the role of PFC James Winston in a single episode.

He will be seen beginning his journey at the NCIS Camp Pendelton office, with the story set in 1991. Mark Harmon will be narrating the series.

David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal will serve as co-showrunners. They will also executive produce with Mark and his son, Sean Harmon.

NCIS: Origins will make its debut later this year, on September 1, 2024.