Who is Ayesha Curry’s daughter? Actress admits of regretting bringing daughter too much into public eye

Canadian-American actress Ayesha Curry has three children, which include two daughters, Riley and Ryan, and a son named Canon. Curry was recently featured on the cover of the May 2023 edition of Insider, and she expressed her regret regarding the overexposure of her daughter Riley.

Speaking to Insider, Curry said that when social media became popular at one point, she never expected it to have such a huge following.

She added that she was not aware that social media would bring problems to her life since she was living a normal life at the time. The actress revealed that she has kept her children away from social media and has restricted their use of phones.

However, she is also allowing her kids to experience new things while being a shield for them. She ended by saying:

"Where's the middle ground? We're strict, but we're also allowing our kids to experience life? We're trying to figure out what that balance is. Just kind of learn as you go, right?"

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry have three children

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry first met during their teenage years in North Carolina. They tied the knot in 2011, and their first daughter, Riley, was born in 2012. The duo had another daughter named Ryan in 2015 and a son named Canon in 2018.

Riley Elizabeth Curry

Born on July 19, 2012, Riley Elizabeth Curry was only two years old when she made her first appearance at a press conference. She has been spotted with her parents and siblings on various other occasions, including the 2022 ESPY Awards. Stephen Curry has also witnessed that his daughter is interested in volleyball and is working on her cooking skills.

Ryan Carson Curry

Ryan Carson Curry is 7 years old as of 2023. According to Stephen, Ryan is busy finding out if she is interested in sports and has been spotted with her parents while Stephen went to play in the NBA.

Canon W. Jack Curry

Born in 2018, Canon W. Jack Curry is now 4 years old, and according to his father, he is the "most social" child. Ayesha Curry has also revealed that Canon is developing an interest in basketball despite being confused about his father's current profession.

Ayesha Curry criticized Red Table Talk for the edits made to her conversation in 2019

Ayesha Curry appeared on the Facebook Watch series titled Red Table Talk in 2019, and she was also accompanied by her family members. In her recent interview with Insider, Curry expressed her dissatisfaction with the final cut of the episode, saying that it was edited in a way that made her sound "crazy."

Curry spoke about the attention of the female fans towards her husband and stated that although Stephen is talkative, he is nice by nature. She added:

"Everything is always very friendly and sometimes to the point where I'm like, 'I'm a grown woman, so I'll just insert myself.' I'll be like, 'Hello. How are you doing?' The ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting. But, for me, I honestly hate it."

The 34-year-old is popular for her performances in films like 10 Items or Less, Hannah Montana, Good Luck Charlie, and more. She has also hosted shows like The Great American Baking Show, Ayesha's Homemade, Family Food Fight, and About Last Night.

