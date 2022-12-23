Who is Bess Kalb? Viral Twitter CEO claim explored 

American writer Bess Kalb recently took to Twitter to share a parody thread mocking Elon Musk and claiming she had been appointed as the new CEO of Twitter.

The thread comes after Musk conducted a poll asking if he should resign from his position as the “Chief Twit.” Nearly 58% Twitter users voted that the Tesla CEO should quit his role.

Elon Musk @elonmusk Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.

Shortly after, Musk announced that he should resign from the job as soon as he “finds someone foolish enough to take the job!” In response to the announcement, Kalb posted her thread to lampoon Musk and jokingly thanked him for “taking a chance” on her.

Elon Musk @elonmusk I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.

The writer said that she was “humbled, honored, and frankly still in shock” to be appointed the new Twitter CEO. Kalb continued to take a jibe at Musk’s actions and wrote that the billionaire has always been at the “forefront.”

She continued to mock the Space X founder and said he is “much more than the apartheid profiteer heir of an emerald mine owner who openly hates him.” Kalb also claimed that Musk is man whose current “only friend” is Jared Kushner.

Bess Kalb @bessbell Can finally announce: I am humbled, honored, and frankly still in shock to be the new CEO of @twitter. Though we haven't always seen eye to eye (Edgelord memes! Verification fiasco! The "sink" joke being the full extent of his business plan!) I am thrilled @elonmusk took a chan Can finally announce: I am humbled, honored, and frankly still in shock to be the new CEO of @twitter. Though we haven't always seen eye to eye (Edgelord memes! Verification fiasco! The "sink" joke being the full extent of his business plan!) I am thrilled @elonmusk took a chan

The writer further joked that Musk is capable of going to Mars with his “level of know-how and unimpeachable foresight.”

Bess Kalb also accused Musk of having children in a “laboratory setting,” “impregnating” several women, getting “facelifts,” and showing up at the Met Gala each year despite going against some “media elites”:

Bess Kalb @bessbell He is so much more than the apartheid profiteer heir of an emerald mine owner who openly hates him, he is a man whose current only friend is Jared Kushner. I know that with his level of know-how and unimpeachable foresight, @elonmusk will definitely go to Mars in his lifeti He is so much more than the apartheid profiteer heir of an emerald mine owner who openly hates him, he is a man whose current only friend is Jared Kushner. I know that with his level of know-how and unimpeachable foresight, @elonmusk will definitely go to Mars in his lifeti

Bess Kalb @bessbell Though he can only conceive children in a laboratory setting no matter how many women he impregnates and his facelifts are melting, I will show up for @twitter the way he shows up year after year for the Met Gala despite turning his nose up at "Media Elites" when they mock him. Though he can only conceive children in a laboratory setting no matter how many women he impregnates and his facelifts are melting, I will show up for @twitter the way he shows up year after year for the Met Gala despite turning his nose up at "Media Elites" when they mock him.

Kalb also shared that Elon Musk made more than $68,000 from Twitter Blue and sarcastically thanked him for the “smart and lucrative idea” and wished him the best for his future projects.

She also jokingly thanked Twitter users for their support towards her and said that her first day as the CEO was going “great.” Kalb also joked that she will be using a poll to make her hires at Twitter in line with Musk’s “good and sensical method”:

Bess Kalb @bessbell I am also finally able to disclose, Elon made over $68,000 from his flagship innovation Twitter Blue! We at @twitter thank him for that smart and lucrative idea and wish him the best in his future projects. We know they will be great and only explode a handful of people. I am also finally able to disclose, Elon made over $68,000 from his flagship innovation Twitter Blue! We at @twitter thank him for that smart and lucrative idea and wish him the best in his future projects. We know they will be great and only explode a handful of people.

Bess Kalb @bessbell Wow! Thank you all for the tremendous show of support! My first day is going great. In keeping with the outgoing CEO’s good and sensical method, I’ll be using the following poll to make all hires. “Have you implanted a chip in monkeys’ brains and it killed each and every monkey?” Wow! Thank you all for the tremendous show of support! My first day is going great. In keeping with the outgoing CEO’s good and sensical method, I’ll be using the following poll to make all hires. “Have you implanted a chip in monkeys’ brains and it killed each and every monkey?”

Bess Kalb also tagged Elon Musk on her thread, which went immediately viral on social media upon its release.

Everything to know about Bess Kalb

Bess Kalb is an American Emmy Award-nominated comedy writer (Image via @.lonelymoscower/Twitter)

Bess Kalb is an American Emmy Award-nominated comedy writer, best known for her work in Jimmy Kimmel Live! and her contribution as a journalist at The New Yorker magazine. She was born on January 29, 1988, and raised in Manhattan and Westchester.

Kalb graduated from Brown University in 2009 and later moved to San Francisco. She contributed articles for publications like Wired, GQ, The New Republic, GOOD, Salon, among others. She eventually moved to Los Angeles and joined Jimmy Kimmel Live! as a comedy writer in 2012.

The author also wrote for the 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony hosted by Kimmel. The following year, Kalb was nominated for the Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.

Three years later, Kalb became part of the writing team for Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kimmel once again. She also earned a Writers Guild of America Award for Television: Comedy-Variety Talk Series for her work in Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kalb also worked with Hillary Clinton and wrote for the latter’s Al Smith Dinner speech in February 2016. She also did a stand-up comedy routine for the Senator at a 2018 fundraiser event for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense and then-candidate Lucy McBath.

Bess Kalb released her first book Nobody Will Tell You This But Me: A True (As Told to Me) Story in 2020 depicting the journey of her grandmother Bobby Bell. The bestseller ranked eighth on the American Booksellers Association Indie Bestseller Hardcover Non-Fiction list.

