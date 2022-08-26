Who is Bethany C. Meyers? All about Nico Tortorella's wife as Younger star is set to welcome his first child

Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers are all set to welcome their first child together. The news was revealed by their representative and the pair also spoke about the same in an interview with People.

They said:

"We've been trying to conceive for almost two years and we're happy to announce our baby finally decided the time was right. As anyone with an infertility journey will tell you, it's not easy."

They added that after a long struggle, they have started to see how much magic and healing the whole process has offered them. They said that they have a long way to go and some days will be more difficult than others. They concluded their statement with:

"But, today is a celebration. Today we are one step closer to becoming parents. All of it is you baby."

Everything known about Nico Tortorella's wife Bethany Meyers

Born on May 24, 1987, Bethany C. Meyers grew up in a conservative Christian family and joined a private Christian school where she was a competitive cheerleader.

Bethany C. Meyers is a fitness and lifestyle entrepreneur (Image via Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

Meyers then attended a public high school in Crystal City, Missouri, and studied public relations at a university in Chicago. She had to battle two eating disorders, bulimia nervosa and anorexia nervosa, while attending college.

She then went to Los Angeles to work in public relations and later started working at a fitness studio specializing in Megaformer pilates routines. She was a fitness instructor at New York City's SLT Studio and launched her workout and fitness business called be.come.

The 35-year-old also launched the application for be.come in July 2018. She also released 25-minute workout routines every week, taught fitness classes online, and was a teacher at Studio B in Manhattan. She then opened a workout facility in Union Square in September 2018.

Bethany and her husband Nico Tortorella announced in 2018 about working on a television show revolving around gender, s*x*****y and relationships. They collaborated with s*x toy retailer Lovers in December 2018 and were the co-hosts of the 33rd AIDS Walk New York in Central Park the same year.

Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers' relationship timeline

Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers first met in college and dated for 11 years and tied the knot in March 2018 in a civil ceremony.

The pair have been open about their fertility journey. While appearing on Spotify's Call Her Daddy podcast in September last year, Nico gave an update about them trying to conceive. He stated that he wishes he could know more about how to get pregnant and added:

"I'm in this place now with s*x where I think it's f*****g stupid. I love s*x, don't get me wrong; it's such a beautiful thing, it's an extension of love. But from a physical standpoint, this idea of just, like, a quick fix – it's like getting high. It's like getting off. I'm just living in a different, higher chakra, so to speak, right now."

Nico Tortorella mentioned that he was having s*x to get pregnant and he didn't have s*x with anyone else in two years. He also said that they have never been so monogamous or straight in their 15 years of knowing each other. He ended by saying:

"I'm addicted and in love with the idea that I will have a child soon, and all of my energy is directed to that person. It's okay to put my, you know, 'alternative' s*x life on hold for a minute. It's not going away entirely. … It bends and shifts."

Nico is well-known for his performances in films like Scream 4 followed by shows like The Following, Younger, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave