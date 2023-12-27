Who was Bill Granger married to? All about his wife and kids as the famed restaurateur and chef dies, aged 54

On December 25, prominent Australian chef Bill Granger passed away at the age of 54, at a London hospital. So far, the cause of his demise remains undisclosed, although Daily Mail reports suggest he was battling with cancer for the past few months.

The news of his death was first shared by his family on his official Instagram account @bill.granger, where they celebrated the chef’s life and career.

“He will be remembered as the ‘King of Breakfast,’ for making unpretentious food into something special filled with sunshine and for spurring the growth of Australian informal and communal eating around the world. He will be deeply missed by all…” a part of the post read.

The post also mentioned that Bill Granger had his wife Natalie Elliott and their three daughters by his bedside, during his tragic and untimely passing.

Everything you need to know about Bill Granger’s wife and children

Celebrity chef and restauranteur Bill Granger was married to Natalie Elliot, who was not only his wife, but also a longtime business partner.

Together, in 1999, they launched a global chain of restaurants, beginning in Australia, and then expanding across the UK, Japan, Korea, and the USA. At present, the business empire comprises 19 restaurants internationally.

Apart from their professional partnership, they are also parents to three daughters - Edie, Ines, and Bunny.

During a 2019 interview with Lorainne Elliot, Bill Granger mentioned how he belonged to a family of a father who was a butcher, but a mother who was a vegetarian. In the same interview, the renowned chef also highlighted how his wife was also a vegetarian until she met him.

Granger also gave an insight into his family life and stated that when he wasn’t working, he enjoyed spending time with his wife and kids, who were all avid readers. He also added how they all took extensive and leisurely walks and did other outdoor activities together.

Bill even mentioned what his ideal last meal would comprise of – steak, green salad, French fries, strawberries and cream, chocolate truffle, and “a nice glass of champagne.”

Exploring, in brief, the life and career of Bill Granger

Best known as the “Godfather of avocado toast,” Bill Granger was a self-taught chef, restauranteur, and food author, who published over a dozen cookbooks during his three-decade-long career.

Hailing from Melbourne, Australia, Bill Granger was an art school dropout who left his hometown for Sydney in 1993 to pursue a career in the culinary industry at the age of 23. There, he opened his first restaurant named Bills, located in Darlinghurst. It was a corner café, popular for its breakfast served at a “central communal table,” as per The Guardian.

Later, he opened a chain of global restaurants called Granger & Co. with his wife, in places such as Sydney, Tokyo, Osaka, Seoul, London, Chelsea, Notting Hill, and more. He also created five TV shows and was the recipient of the Medal of the Order of Australia (January 2023), for his contribution to the nation’s tourism and hospitality.

He considered the UK his “adopted home,” and first rose to fame in 2002 when the New York Times published an article on him, describing him as the “egg master of Sydney.”