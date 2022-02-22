Who was Bob Beckel? Former 'The Five' co-host passes away at 73

American political analyst Bob Beckel passed away on February 21, 2022, at the age of 73. The news of his demise was confirmed by his longtime friend and fellow columnist, Cal Thomas on Facebook, who said:

“My friend and spiritual brother, Bob Beckel, has passed into the presence of the Lord he loved.”

Political commentator Sean Hannity also announced Beckel’s passing on Fox News, saying:

“He was always full of joy, happiness, light, sunshine. He loved God and Jesus and we miss him already. God bless you, god speed Bob Beckel.”

TV News Now @TVNewsNow Watch: Former Fox News host Bob Beckel has died at the age of 73, Sean Hannity announced at the end of his show tonight.

The cause of Beckel’s demise is yet unknown. However, he reportedly struggled with addiction in the past. During a 2011 episode of The Five, the host referred to himself as a “recovering addict.”

In 2015, Fox mentioned that Beckel was missing from the network due to "health-related issues.” It was later revealed that he underwent major back surgery at a New York hospital.

A look back into the life of Bob Beckel

Bob Beckel joined Fox News as a host of 'The Five' in 2011 (Image via Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Bob Beckel was an American political analyst, pundit, and commentator, best remembered as a former co-host of The Five at Fox News. He was born to Ellen Gilliland and Cambridge Graham Beckel Jr. on November 15, 1948, in Connecticut.

The news host earned a bachelor’s degree from Wagner College in Staten Island and started working for Robert F. Kennedy's presidential campaign in 1968. He also served as a Peace Corps volunteer in the Philippines between 1971 and 1972.

Beckel worked as a graduate school professor of politics at George Washington University before joining the United States Department of State in 1997. He served in the position until 1980 and became the youngest deputy assistant secretary of state for congressional relations in the Carter administration.

The analyst was the campaign manager for Walter Mondale's 1984 presidential campaign and also formed consulting firm Bob Beckel & Associates that same year. He also managed Alan Blinken's 2002 campaign for the United States Senate in Idaho.

Beckel joined Fox News in 2011 as a co-host of The Five in 2011 and appeared on more than 700 episodes of the show. He was released from the show over his health issues in 2015. The following year, he was hired as a political commentator by CNN.

The media personality rejoined The Five in 2017 but was released by the Fox network once again due to an alleged racially inappropriate comment against another employee.

He was also associated with USA Today between 2005 and 2015 and actively contributed to the publication as a columnist alongside close friend and political opponent Cal Thomas.

Beckel published his memoir I Should Be Dead: My Life Surviving Politics, TV, and Addiction in 2015 and opened up about his struggles with alcoholism and near-death experiences caused by addiction.

Following the news of Beckel’s demise, several people took to Twitter to pour in their heartfelt tributes to the political expert:

Kevin Tober @KevinTober94 Very sad news. Bob Beckel has died. One of the few liberal pundits you can truly like and respect despite political disagreements. Very sad news. Bob Beckel has died. One of the few liberal pundits you can truly like and respect despite political disagreements. https://t.co/iexY8lai7X

Charlie 😊 @OPMAEX #RIP #BobBeckel



Watched him on tv for a long time. Disagreed with him politically, but he stuck to his guns. I respect that. Watched him on tv for a long time. Disagreed with him politically, but he stuck to his guns. I respect that. #RIP #BobBeckelWatched him on tv for a long time. Disagreed with him politically, but he stuck to his guns. I respect that. https://t.co/IFnWT5cRX8

Wisconsin Neanderthal 🇺🇸🧀 @wiz_political Each day after coming home from school and completing homework I’d watch Fox’s “The Five”. Enjoyed the bickering Bob always got himself into. He always reminded me of my grandfather as he was usually soft spoken but quick to anger. Rest easy Bob Beckel. Each day after coming home from school and completing homework I’d watch Fox’s “The Five”. Enjoyed the bickering Bob always got himself into. He always reminded me of my grandfather as he was usually soft spoken but quick to anger. Rest easy Bob Beckel. https://t.co/DSoZe6CMCC

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA RIP Bob Beckel. I always found him a lovely man & will have fond memories. He was old-school, charismatic, interesting, and made for television. I remember him telling me once that the trick to great television was to pretend you were in your living room, chatting to friends. RIP Bob Beckel. I always found him a lovely man & will have fond memories. He was old-school, charismatic, interesting, and made for television. I remember him telling me once that the trick to great television was to pretend you were in your living room, chatting to friends.

¡El Sooopèrr! ن c137 🦬 @SooperMexican Very sad to hear that Bob Beckel is no longer with us. Enjoy the afterlife you irascible combative crackhead. Very sad to hear that Bob Beckel is no longer with us. Enjoy the afterlife you irascible combative crackhead. https://t.co/aha5G5GZIt

Katie Pavlich @KatiePavlich Very sad to hear Bob Beckel has passed. Sitting at the table with him was fun and he always asked me if I approved of his tie. RIP. Very sad to hear Bob Beckel has passed. Sitting at the table with him was fun and he always asked me if I approved of his tie. RIP.

Kimberly Willingham Hubbard 🌻 @kimiwillingham RIP Bob Beckel. Enjoy being in the presence of Jesus. ✝️



📸 at Fox News RIP Bob Beckel. Enjoy being in the presence of Jesus. ✝️📸 at Fox News https://t.co/6Yg2ApCh19

As tributes continue to pour in online, it is certain that Beckel will be missed by his family, friends, colleagues and well-wishers. He is survived by his former wife Leland Ingham and their two children.

