How did Zoe Sozo Bethel die? Miss Alabama passes away 8 days after mysterious head injury

Miss Alabama 2021 Zoe Sozo Bethel has passed away, as per her family members who announced the news on Instagram. The beauty queen died in Miami just eight days after suffering from a mysterious head injury which she did not elaborate on through social media.

The Instagram post was uploaded a day ago. It read:

According to the family’s social media upload, Miss Alabama suffered from “severe damage to her brain/brainstem.” The incident occurred on February 10, 2022 and led to her being in a coma until February 18, 2022.

In the wake of her passing, her family released a statement saying:

“This has been an abrupt and very traumatizing situation for our family, and we can imagine how much of a shock this will also be to everyone who knows and cares for her.”

The Miami policy has not made any details of Zoe Bethel’s accident public.

How old was Miss Alabama 2021?

Zoe Bethel was 27 years old at the time of her passing. Along with being crowned the pageant winner, she was also a reporter for Right Side Broadcasting Network as well as the executive producer and brand ambassador for Miss Liberty USA.

Bethel was a mother of one. Being a conservative commentator, she had volunteered with organizations such as Turning Point USA, anti-abortion group Students for Life, Project Veritas and Liberty University’s Falkirk Center.

Along with being a reporter, she was pursuing an interest in modeling. However, in 2018, she was fired from her agency for her political beliefs. Fox News reported that Ursula Wiedmann Models sent her an email saying that they would not be able to work with her due to her “racist political connections.”

Though she dealt with work predicaments, she was adored by many. A few tributes to Bethel read:

The Truth Gazette @Truth_Gazette







1/3 Zoe Bethel. If you were lucky enough to know her, you loved her. Even if you never met her but got the chance to follow her work over the years, you felt like you knew her. She just had that big of a personality. She was so incredibly bold in her beliefs and values.1/3 Zoe Bethel. If you were lucky enough to know her, you loved her. Even if you never met her but got the chance to follow her work over the years, you felt like you knew her. She just had that big of a personality. She was so incredibly bold in her beliefs and values.💔💔💔1/3 https://t.co/DSJhP3PAWP

Dennis Dunham @DennD68 RIP Zoe Sozo Bethel, Miss Alabama 2021 who passed away on February 18th from injuries sustained in an auto accident on February 10th in Miami, Florida. RIP Zoe Sozo Bethel, Miss Alabama 2021 who passed away on February 18th from injuries sustained in an auto accident on February 10th in Miami, Florida. ❤🙏 https://t.co/JCb0ixIP1D

Marcus Watkins @MWatkins924



Sending my deepest sympathies to her family. Rest in Heaven! 🏾 🏾 🏽 Very sad to hear of the passing of MISS Alabama (2021), beautiful Patriot, proud Conservative & a wonderful woman of God, Zoe Sozo Bethel.Sending my deepest sympathies to her family. Rest in Heaven! Very sad to hear of the passing of MISS Alabama (2021), beautiful Patriot, proud Conservative & a wonderful woman of God, Zoe Sozo Bethel. Sending my deepest sympathies to her family. Rest in Heaven! 👼🏾 🙏🏾💔👸🏽 🇺🇸 https://t.co/dYGNXbct9y

Brandon Harris @BrandonHarrisTC



#zoesozobethel My heart goes out to this amazing young lady's family. Zoe So Bethel you will be truly missed. It was an honor to have meet you and to see you accomplish so many great things from being miss Alabama to your fight for conservative values in America. My heart goes out to this amazing young lady's family. Zoe So Bethel you will be truly missed. It was an honor to have meet you and to see you accomplish so many great things from being miss Alabama to your fight for conservative values in America. #zoesozobethel https://t.co/2vANqOKfZQ

Followers pay tribute to the late Miss Alabama 1/2 (Image via zosobe/Instagram)

Followers pay tribute to the late Miss Alabama 2/2 (Image via zosobe/Instagram)

Family sets up GoFundMe campaign to cover medical expenses

Santiago Roman set up a fundraiser five days ago to cover the hospital bills as Zoe Bethel did not have health insurance. He held the fundraiser to cover the “current procedures performer, future life sustaining medicine, recovery & therapy (if applicable), funeral & memorial expenses (if applicable) and resources for Zoe’s daughter.”

The fundraising campaign has not been updated since her passing. At the time of writing this article, the GoFundMe page had accumulated over $42,320. Their goal is to reach $500,000. Brandon Tatum has donated the highest amount ($2000) to the campaign.

Zoe Bethel’s funeral arrangements are yet to be planned.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee