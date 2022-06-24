Who is Bonnie-Chance Roberts? All about Beanie Feldstein's long-time partner as 'Booksmart' star gets engaged

Actress and singer Beanie Feldstein recently got engaged to the love of her life, Bonnie-Chance Roberts. Feldstein posted a picture of her fiancée proposing to her on Instagram and wrote, “i do, bon," on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

The background of the picture was peppered with beautiful flowers and lights. The Booksmart star was seen in a pink gingham dress, while Roberts sported a light grey jacket, black pants, and boots for the occasion. The couple reportedly organized a party for their family and friends after the engagement.

Everything known about Beanie Feldstein’s fiancée, Bonnie-Chance Roberts

For now, the only information available about Bonnie-Chance Roberts is that she is associated with the entertainment industry and has worked as a producer for films like How to Build a Girl, Cats, and Mary Queen of Scots.

According to her bio on the London Screenwriters’ Festival website, she is a Liverpool-native and she finished her graduation in 2013 from Birmingham University.

Despite being a well-known personality in the industry, she does not have a Wikipedia page. Further details about her date of birth, career, and educational background are unavailable as of now. However, she is active on Instagram with 139,000 followers as of writing.

Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts were romantically linked after meeting at a film set (Image via bonnie_chance/Instagram)

Feldstein and Roberts first met on the set of the 2019 comedy film How to Build a Girl. Feldstein revealed to a news outlet that she became a softie after meeting Roberts, stating that she was completely in love with her. They made their first public appearance on the red carpet of the New York premiere of Cats.

Feldstein also about their relationship during her appearance on the podcast, Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert, where she said that they spent every day together.

About Beanie Feldstein and her film Booksmart

Beanie Feldstein is well-known for her performance in films like Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising and Lady Bird. She has also gained recognition for her appearances in the horror-comedy series What We Do in the Shadows and the anthology true-crime series American Crime Story.

Feldstein stated in an interview that representation in Booksmart was crucial. She said:

“It’s not just about representation, it’s about how you are representing, and the form that representation is taking. And I think Booksmart really asks the question of what happens after teenagers come out? Let’s tell that story.”

Released in 2019, Booksmart follows two high school girls who decide to break the rules and party on the last day of their classes before graduation. Feldstein wanted to create a meaningful film that would resonate with everyone.

