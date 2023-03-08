Who is Brandi Boyd? Tributes pour in as Love & Hip-Hop star's son passes away

Actor Brandi Boyd, who is popular for her role in the television series Love & Hip Hop, recently shared heart-wrenching news on Instagram. She posted a video of her baby and announced that her infant had passed away. Baby Lux was born prematurely in November 2022.

Ever since he was born, the infant underwent multiple surgeries, as revealed by Brandi on her Instagram. The announcement of the passing away of Baby Lux came on March 7, 2023. Brandi Boyd shared a post in which the child can be seen in her arms.

She shared the post with the caption that read:

"We need you. We Love you. Send us a sign. Visit your brother and sisters in there sleep. Let us know your warm in heaven. I can’t believe I am typing these words."

Brandi also asked her fans to pray for her family as she concluded:

"Baby Lux send me the strength to carry on I have to be strong for your siblings."

Netizens shocked after learning about the news of Brandi Boyd's child

As soon as social media users came across Brandi Boyd's post announcing her son's demise, they shared heartfelt messages for her. Netizens took to the comments section of her post and penned down notes to her and her family as they go through this tough time.

An Instagram user said they would pray for her and her family as they wrote:

"Sending you love & praying for your strength & peace!"

Social media users' messages to Brandi Boyd (Image via Instagram/@brandibb1)

Tributes pour in for Brandi Boyd and her family (Image via Instagram/@brandibb1)

Social media users take to the comments section of Brandi Boyd's heartbreaking post (Image via Instagram/@brandibb1)

Brandi Boyd is the goddaughter of Whitney Houston

Brandi Boyd is an actor and starred in the television series Love & Hip Hop. She appeared in seasons 2 and 3 of the show. She is married to Max Lux and as per BCK, the couple was blessed with their first baby, Brandus, in 2013. Later, they also became parents to Candace and Lux, and often share glimpses of their children online.

Brandi is the goddaughter of popular singer Whitney Houston, who passed away in 2012 due to coronary artery disease and an alleged overdose. Houston was known for a number of hit songs including I Will Always Love You, I Have Nothing, and I Wanna Dance With Somebody, among others.

In 2021, a documentary series titled Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn't We Almost Have It All premiered. Brandi was the executive producer of the documentary. She also made an appearance in the title and was seen sharing moments with the late star.

Other than this, the Love & Hip Hop actor is quite active on Instagram. She has a massive 458k followers on the picture and video-sharing platform and often shares glimpses from her life with her fans.

Poll : 0 votes