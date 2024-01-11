Who was Branson Oliver? Tributes pour in as Cornhole champion passes away in 27 in tragic accident

Cornhole enthusiast Branson Oliver passed away on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, as confirmed by the athlete's friends. According to the Anniston Star, Oliver passed away after he was involved in an accident in the Golden Springs Area in Piedmont that took place on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Friends and followers have taken to social media to send their condolences to the 27-year-old's loved ones.

The news outlet revealed that Branson Oliver collided with an 18-wheeler truck at the 900 block of Golden Springs Road on Tuesday. According to Calhoun County’s Coroner, Patrick Brown, Oliver was ejected from his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash sometime after midnight.

At the time of writing this article, it was unclear if the truck driver sustained any injuries following the accident.

Branson Oliver’s friend, Luke Ferguson took to Facebook to share a tributary message for Oliver. His message said that over the last four or five years, the two have gone from being partners to being friends and that they talked every day. He added that their conversations weren't just about cornhole but about anything.

“It was a bond, Branson became my best friend. Almost like brothers. Someone I could call anytime anywhere. If I was having a bad day, I called Branson. He always knew how to make everyone laugh. He taught me how to travel, how to let loose and have fun. He gave me some of the best times I could’ve ever dreamed of. We saw the country together.” Luke wrote.

Ferguson went on to thank Oliver for inspiring him to take up cornhole and being his best friend. The former also shared a carousel of Oliver’s images on the social networking site

Branson Oliver studied occupational safety and health at Jacksonville State University

The Anniston Star reported that Branson Oliver graduated from Jacksonville State University. He completed his studies in occupational safety and health. Following that, he went on to work at Honda Manufacturing.

Oliver had spoken about his passion for cornhole on multiple occasions and revealed that it was his friend and parents who got him into the game in high school. After finding that he had a knack for the same he proceeded to participate in local tournaments including the Central Alabama Cornhole Club’s fundraising tournament.

However, cornhole wasn't the only game that interested Oliver as he also played baseball, according to the Anniston Memorial Funeral Home.

Branson Oliver once revealed that he won the Player of the Year in 2016. He also helped raise over $65,000 for a cause through cornhole. A few of his other accolades included winning the State Double Cornhole Championship, standing first in the National Collegiate Double Cornhole Championship, and appearing on ESPN.

He also often teamed up with fellow cornhole player Dustin Travis and the duo won the American Cornhole League national college doubles champions.

Tributes pour in as Branson Oliver passes away

Many were heartbroken by the news and took to social media to share condolence messages with Oliver’s family and loved ones. A few comments under Ferguson’s Facebook post called Branson a "great guy" while others said that they would be praying for his family.

According to the Anniston Memorial Funeral Home, a service will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 1 pm at the First Baptist Church of White Plains to honor Oliver.