Who is Brittney Hislope? Lovesick Kentucky woman labels Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger 'the perfect man'

Brittney Hislope, a 35-year-old woman from Kentucky, has taken to social media to express her bizarre infatuation with Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger. In a lengthy Facebook post shared on January 4, 2023, she admitted to her feelings for the alleged killer despite never meeting him.

The Kentucky native has stated that she was "lovesick" over him and described him as the "perfect man for her," calling him her "divine masculine counterpart."

Hislope, a single mother to a 16-year-old son, wishes to connect with the quadruple murder-accused, hoping he would reciprocate her feelings.

She began gushing about her infatuation with Bryan Kohberger just five days after he was arrested and charged in connection to the November 13, 2022, fatal stabbings of four college students in Moscow, Idaho.

Brittney Hislope has a history of falling for men with dubious pasts, including convicted murderer Cody Hall

In a separate post shared on Instagram, she referenced a love-making scene between Michael (Jason Patric) and Star (Jamie Gertz) from the 1987 movie The Lost Boys, which is based on vampires. She explained that she wanted her relationship with Kohberger to be similar, stating:

"Although it’s not very explicit, I’d want to be with my love interest Bryan in those ways.

Brittney Hislope (Image via Facebook/@Brittney J. Hislope)

In one of Brittney Hislope's rants, she remarked that her past relationships didn't work out as she didn't share the "sensations" and "desires" that she does with her "twin flame," Kohberger. She remarked:

"With me being deprived of a love and s*x life for so long, and only wanting one with someone I truly want wholeheartedly, with my feelings for Bryan I've had to be true to myself in reaching out to him."

One of Brittney Hislope's rants (Image via Facebook/@Brittney J. Hislope)

Hislope's long rants and obsession with the alleged murderer have not been restricted to the social media platform. She has also been trying to communicate with the alleged Idaho killer through passionate letters. In one of her long posts, she contemplated whether Bryan was receiving her letters and would ever read her rants.

The Kentucky native has pointed out the similarities they both share, including their astrological sign, Scorpio. She commented that the Scorpio male has a "penetrating gaze" which she felt when looking at Kohberger's mugshot.

Brittney Hislope shared her fear of someone intercepting her letters and stated:

"But I know if he's my true love then there wouldn't be any woman he'd want to be with like he would with me."

In 2018 the 35-year-old native declared her love for Cody Hall, another Kentucky resident, who was jailed for killing a 50-year-old man after which he attacked two other women with a machete. Ironically, Hall had blocked her from visiting him in prison.

Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of slaughtering four students, has maintained his innocence. He is yet to enter any plea deal.

It remains unclear if Kohberger is receiving any of Brittney Hislope's letters at the prison. The Kentucky native has not responded to any questions about her infatuation.

Kohberger is scheduled to appear in court on June 26, 2023.

